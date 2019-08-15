comScore
Mr. Gorbachev, Tear Down This … Pizza Hut?

by | 1:22 pm, August 15th, 2019

Gorbachev inexplicably eats Pizza Hut pizza with a happy child in a commercial.

Remember the Berlin wall and the ever-famous quote “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall”? Well, apparently good ol’ Gorbachev had a his own Pizza Hut commercial where one Pizza Hut customer talked about all the negative things that he was doing while another praised him.

In the end, everyone was just really excited about Pizza Hut.

Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader of Russia, governed until 1991. A leader during the Cold War, he was the one that Ronald Reagan called on to tear down the Berlin Wall between West and East Berlin in Germany. So … the fact that this commercial portrays him favorably for the sake of subpar pizza is wild.

While the commercial itself came from the ’90s (clearly), many Twitter users are just now discovering it and are floored that it even exists. According to the New York Times, Gorbachev agreed to the commercial because he needed the money but often turned down some other requests for ads. I’m glad Pizza Hut apparently won him over, I guess?

And, he also gave himself over to Louis Vuitton, too.

Wild that (a) this commercial ever existed and (b) that Pizza Hut is considered good pizza literally anywhere. But whatever, I guess Pizza Hut pizza can bring people together over political divides? Is this the prototype for Pepsi’s infamous Kendall Jenner ad?

Okay but next, can everyone discover the “Time to make the donuts” commercial from Dunkin Donuts? I want that getting the meme treatment, please!

(image: Pepsi)

filed under
,
