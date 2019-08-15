Mr. Gorbachev, Tear Down This … Pizza Hut?

Remember the Berlin wall and the ever-famous quote “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall”? Well, apparently good ol’ Gorbachev had a his own Pizza Hut commercial where one Pizza Hut customer talked about all the negative things that he was doing while another praised him.

In the end, everyone was just really excited about Pizza Hut.

just found out gorbachev did a commercial for pizza hut pic.twitter.com/jqwVVTpM8t — ☀️👀 (@zei_nabq) August 13, 2019

Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader of Russia, governed until 1991. A leader during the Cold War, he was the one that Ronald Reagan called on to tear down the Berlin Wall between West and East Berlin in Germany. So … the fact that this commercial portrays him favorably for the sake of subpar pizza is wild.

While the commercial itself came from the ’90s (clearly), many Twitter users are just now discovering it and are floored that it even exists. According to the New York Times, Gorbachev agreed to the commercial because he needed the money but often turned down some other requests for ads. I’m glad Pizza Hut apparently won him over, I guess?

That commercial wasn’t about selling pizza to Russians but about selling the ethic of neoliberal capitalism in Russia: the middle class family using a “Hail Gorbachev” slogan to laud American fast food consumerism as their refrain rings over their nation’s most honored landmarks. — Ras (@ramonal47386001) August 14, 2019

relating to this person at the end of Gorbachev’s Pizza Hut commercial pic.twitter.com/JB4iGm79rF — Alfred should not have (@Alfred_Cloutier) August 14, 2019

Me at pizza hut: …….. Gorbachev….. The waiter: what? Me: …GARLIC BREAD — Gay Communists For The Abolishment of ICE (@echokinesis) August 14, 2019

How are you all just finding out about the Gorbachev Pizza Hut commercial how was not the highlight of your college Russian class experiences?? — Sasha Jason (@jieshasha) August 14, 2019

A few things are universal in all Russian programs and I feel like Cheburashka and Gorbachev Pizza Hut are two of them — Cold Warrior (@brokencoriolan) August 14, 2019

Enjoying this classic scene from Dovzhenko’s Earth, a 1930 film about collectivization that attracted the ire of Soviet critics because of its political ambiguitypic.twitter.com/j5uOQstAQe — Matthew Schantz (@sntz) August 14, 2019

pizza hut pizza isn’t good enough to justify the collapse of the soviet union. gorbachev should’ve gone for dominoes instead. — freddie loves trains! (@lasagna_g0d) August 14, 2019

And, he also gave himself over to Louis Vuitton, too.

lmao he also did a louis vuitton ad pic.twitter.com/NMqgTgP56i — ☀️👀 (@zei_nabq) August 13, 2019

Wild that (a) this commercial ever existed and (b) that Pizza Hut is considered good pizza literally anywhere. But whatever, I guess Pizza Hut pizza can bring people together over political divides? Is this the prototype for Pepsi’s infamous Kendall Jenner ad?

Okay but next, can everyone discover the “Time to make the donuts” commercial from Dunkin Donuts? I want that getting the meme treatment, please!

