10 most popular Kdramas on Netflix, ranked

10. ‘Strong Girl Nam-soon’

Strong Girl Nam-soon is a spin-off of the acclaimed Strong Girl Do Bong-soon. Like its predecessor, Strong Girl Nam-soon was also well-loved by viewers in South Korea and internationally.

As a child, Gang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi) disappeared in Mongolia. Now an adult, she travels to South Korea in search of her parents. She finds her mother, Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Jung Eun), who turns out to be a billionaire businesswoman, and her grandmother, Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook). One thing leads to another, and the three women become involved in a drug case Detective Gang Hee Sik (Ong Seong Wu) is investigating.

9. ‘Our Beloved Summer’

Our Beloved Summer is a beautiful coming-of-age romantic comedy. After the drama aired, a webtoon based on the drama was released depicting the high school days of the main characters.

Choi Ung (Choi Woo Shik) and Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Dami) are two ex-lovers who are reunited despite promising to never meet again. A documentary they filmed as high school students went viral, forcing the two to face the cameras together for their producer friend. As they work together once more, the series showcases their complicated feelings and growth.

7. ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy, romance, period drama. The show was divided into two parts and aired from 2022 to 2023.

The drama was written by the Hong sisters, Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran. The drama centers on Nak Su (Go Young Jung), an elite warrior whose soul is accidentally trapped in the weak body of Mu Deok (Jung So Min). She becomes entangled with Jang Uk (Lee Jae Wook), a nobleman, and takes on the role of his servant and master. As she teaches Jang Uk her skills, the two gradually develop feelings for each other.

6. ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was a massive hit. It is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean history, cementing itself as a must-watch.

After experiencing setback after setback, Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) goes to the seaside village of Gongjin on her late mother’s birthday. An accomplished dentist from Seoul, she spontaneously decides to open a dental clinic in the area. There, she meets Hong Du Suk (Kim Seon Oh), a jack-of-all-trades also known as Chief Oh. The drama features the budding romance between the two, as well as the lives of people in the village.

5. ‘Business Proposal’

Business Proposal is based on a webtoon of the same name, written by HaeHwa and illustrated by Han Seol Hoo. This drama is the perfect blend of romance and comedy.

Business Proposal centers on Shin Ha Ri (Kim Se Jeong). She agrees to go on a blind date in place of her friend, Jin Young Seo (Seol In Ah) after her father arranged it. Little does she know that the person she goes on a date with is Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), the CEO of Go Food, and her boss.

4. ‘My Demon’

Looking for a little fantasy with your romantic comedy? Then check out My Demon!

My Demon tells the love story between Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) and Jeong Gu Won (Song Kang). The two are in a contract marriage, with Do Hee being an heiress to a massive conglomerate. Gu Won, on the other hand, is a 200-year-old demon who temporarily loses his powers to form soul-binding contracts with humans. Gu Won losing his powers brings the two happiness. What will happen to the two? Are they fated for love?

3. ‘The Glory’

Not all Kdramas are about love. The Glory is a psychological thriller all about revenge.

During her youth, Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) was a victim of school violence and bullying. Now that she’s an adult, Dong Eun plans to seek revenge against her bullies. The drama is based on a true event in 2006, when a group of middle schoolers extorted money, beat, and burned their classmate for about a month.

2. ‘Crash Landing on You’

During the time of its release, Crash Landing on You became the second highest-rated series in Korean history. The drama also amassed a cult following in Asia.

The story centers on Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), a South Korean businesswoman and chaebol heiress. One day, while paragliding in Seoul, a tornado causes her to blow off course and land in the North Korean portion of the DMZ. She is found by Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin) a North Korean elite and captain of the Korean People’s Army. Instead of reporting her, he hides Se Ri and helps her return home.

1. ‘Squid Game’

It would be a crime to not put Squid Game at number one. During its release, it became Netflix’s most-watched series, with over 142 million households watching the series.

The drama focuses on Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae), a divorced father and gambler in massive debt. After accepting an offer to play children’s games with a chance of winning a cash prize, Seong Gi Hun is taken to an unknown location and made to face off with 455 other players who are all in financial turmoil. Soon, they discover that these are not just mere children’s games; they can either pass the rounds or pay with their lives.

