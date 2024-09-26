‘The particulars of their relationship is barely even my concern’: MoonMoon accused of cheating with GTA roleplay partner

Twitch star MoonMoon is under fire for allegedly cheating on his wife with a married woman, who also happened to be his Grand Theft Auto (GTA) roleplay partner.

Recommended Videos

MoonMoon is a content creator with a sizeable following on Twitch. As of writing, he has almost 1.2 million followers. So when news came out that MoonMoon cheated on his wife with someone he roleplayed with, the news quickly went viral. After the allegations went viral, MoonMoon took to his platform to set the record straight, but not everyone buys it.

MoonMoon accused of cheating on his wife

On September 25, former Heroes of the Storm player KingCaffeine took to X (formerly Twitter) to tweet an Imgur link. The link contains several screenshots of conversations between MoonMoon and KingCaffeine’s wife, Jillian “DivaJilly,” from TwitchCon 2024. Their messages are romantic and sometimes sexual. The latter messages even allude to their cheating, with Jillian stating it is taking everything in her not to pack her stuff and leave.

KingCaffeine and DivaJilly were married for over 15 years. In his thread, he states that his wife and the “love of my life” cheated on him after months of assuring him that she was simply roleplaying. For reference, MoonMoon’s GTA roleplay character Maximilian Thoroughbred is in a relationship with DivaJilly’s character Siobahn Fitzpatrick. They are both part of the “nopixel” GTA roleplay community.

Hey everyone, there’s not really an easy way to say this, but Jillian “DivaJilly,” my wife of 15 years, and the role player of Siobhan on nopixel GTARP and the love of my life, has apparently been cheating on me for months with the twitch streamer Moonmoon. Attached you will find — KingCaffeine (@CallmeCaff) September 25, 2024

KingCaffeine discovered that she was not only cheating on him with MoonMoon but with multiple men. He claimed his wife was sending and receiving sexual videos from other members of “nopixel.” KingCaffeine revealed her best friend warned him about the possibility of cheating, but he shrugged them off.

curating emotional relationships behind my back, and then had the audacity to act completely normal at home. Her best friend warned me about this, but I didn’t take it seriously. This level of compulsive lying and sociopathy is honestly something I should have seen coming. — KingCaffeine (@CallmeCaff) September 25, 2024

MoonMoon responds to cheating allegations

After the rumors went viral, MoonMoon responded to the claims in his subscribers-only Discord channel. He claims that DivaJilly was in an “open relationship” during their affair. He further claimed that KingCaffeine was the one to initiate their open relationship. Additionally, he revealed that he had been separated from his wife for two months, meaning he was not cheating on her.

He also stated that he and DivaJilly never spoke inappropriately while they were roleplaying. However, he did say that TwitchCon was “pretty sweet.”

KingCaffeine has refuted these statements on X. He stated he and his wife were not in an open relationship and pointed out the messages where she talks about cheating.

We were NOT in an open relationship. Why would she talk about cheating and packing her bags? That’s not how that works ?‍♂️ — KingCaffeine (@CallmeCaff) September 25, 2024

MoonMoon also took to Twitch to respond to the allegations. He revealed he asked multiple times if DivaJilly was in an open relationship, and he believed her when she said yes. “The particulars of their relationship is barely even my concern,” he added.

Many were shocked over the allegations, with some expressing disbelief that MoonMoon would do something like that. DivaJilly has not responded to the cheating allegations.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy