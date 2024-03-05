Millie Bobby Brown’s Favorite Bon Jovi Song Connects With Her Most Famous Character!

Millie Bobby Brown is no stranger to great ’80s ballads. Outside of her casting of Eleven on Netflix’s ’80s-set Stranger Things, her fiancé is also the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi. So when you get the chance to ask her what her favorite Bon Jovi song, you do it.

Talking to Millie Bobby Brown for Damsel was so much fun because we got to unpack princesses, dragons, and working to make her role as Princess Elodie different from those who came before her, and just dive into the fantasy genre as a whole. But we also talked about Bon Jovi songs. Because, why not? Your favorite Bon Jovi song can say a lot about you.

When it comes to Bon Jovi songs, “I’ll Be There For You” has always been one of my favorites. It is, obviously, not the song that people instantly think of when they’re talking about the classics, and it was great to hear Brown also skip the standards. It would have been easy for her to simply say “Livin’ On a Prayer” or even “It’s My Life” because that’s what most everyone goes to first. Instead, she brought it back to one of her other Netflix roles.

“I would say ‘Runaway,'” Brown said, which does play over a scene in Stranger Things season 2. That is one of the reasons why Brown loves the song but also went on to praise Netflix for seemingly foreshadowing her relationship with Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son. “Because in Stranger Things, ‘Runaway’ plays over one of my scenes. So it was foreshadowing my engagement. I was like, ‘They knew, Stranger Things knew. Like Netflix always knows. If you’re ever in doubt, Netflix will solve it. Don’t worry. But yeah, I think ‘Runaway’ is such a good song.”

Damsel hits Netflix on March 8.

