Mickey Mouse wasn't happy when a child was left unattended in Disneyland

You know humanity failed as a species when a mascot has more concern over a child than their actual parent. The parenting fail in this TikTok video will astound you.

Recommended Videos

In Disneyland, California, an onlooker recorded a video of an unattended child. The child excitedly ran behind a Mickey Mouse mascot. Mickey stepped back and accidentally knocked the child over. Without hesitation, the mascot helped the child get up and visibly searched for the child’s guardian.

Shockingly, the father was right in front of Mickey and the child. The father was only a few feet away when his child tripped, but he offered no assistance. Instead of helping his child, the man was too busy recording on his phone. It had to take Mickey Mouse—a mascot and park employee—to make the man stop recording. Mickey signaled the father to put his phone away and made him hold his son’s hand instead. The mascot wordlessly told the man to keep an eye out over his child before walking away.

Put the phone down & grab your fucking kid, exactly ??? pic.twitter.com/dB4vK804GR — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) October 10, 2024

Mickey Mouse was disappointed, and so is the internet

Who would’ve thought mascots could be so expressive? Mickey assisted the child, patted his head, and looked around for his guardian. Meanwhile, the actual guardian just couldn’t get off his phone—even if his child may have been hurt. It looks like Mickey Mouse isn’t the only one exasperated about this irresponsible parent. Many online vocalized their disappointment at the father.

One comment from the TikTok video reads, “Getting scolded by Mickey Mouse would be so embarrassing.” The person who uploaded the video added insult to injury, saying, “I’d walk out.” Another frustrated TikTok user vocalized, “Put the phone down and watch your child.” That’s a sentiment everyone can agree on.

Not all were harsh on the father. A Twitter user expressed, “Phone obsession is annoying for sure, but Mickey was a bit aggressive.” They justified that the parent was only trying to “catch the moment” and accused the mascot of being “aggressive.”

Parent did have their eyes on their child. They were trying to capture the moment. Phone obsession is annoying for sure but Mickey was a bit aggressive. — JD (@JohnnyDi17) October 10, 2024

If Mickey Mouse was “aggressive,” many online felt it was justified. Even if the father was trying to capture a special moment, his child’s safety should have been his priority. The magic was lost the moment the father failed to help his son—it’s not something he’d want his child to remember. It’s even more humiliating that Mickey Mouse had to school the dad on his mistake.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy