My Hero Academia PLUS ULTRA Cosplay Celebration Day Two!

Tomorrow is the day My Hero Academia returns, and while I have been getting my fill with weekly manga chapters, I’ve missed seeing the adventures of Deku and ‘splody boy in anime form. To celebrate the premiere (and the series in general), we’re gonna be featuring My Hero Academia cosplayers over the next couple of days!

Yeah, this is gonna go past the season premiere. I like going beyond, har har.

Season 5 of My Hero Academia will be airing over on Funimation on Saturday, May 27th. The first four seasons are currently available in dubbed and subbed episodes, with season 5 set to have both dubbed and subbed available. Speaking of Funimation, they’ll be sharing these cosplay features as we post them because they’re just as excited about the return of Izuku Midoriya and all of the characters we’ve grown attached to.

In case you’re new to My Hero Academia, you can check out this nifty write-up that delves into what the series is all about (and why I talk about it so much).

Now, onto the cosplay features. PLUS ULTRA!

Sweetdoomcosplay

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

The challenge of constructing flames with lighting to give a challenge to my cosplaying skills. To also give a firey take on a character who was/is written off too fast before we get more character depth.

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

The animation for the 1A and 1B fights, and hoping to see more from the League of Villains.

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

-Fat Gum’s introduction scene with Kirishima and Tamaki.

-When Deku, Momo, Todoroki, Iida, and Kirishima disguise themselves to rescue Bakugo.

-The Hero License Exam and getting to meet Inasa.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Instagram

TikTok

Elyse (Princessbilbo)

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

I love Mei’s personality. She is so funny and just really cares about helping others improve. She also just inspires me to accept my failures. I wanted to cosplay her to remind myself to love my work, even my mistakes, just like she does.

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I love Mei, but Shinsou is my favorite, and I can’t wait to see more of him.

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

Honestly, everything with Shinsou. Watching him grow and work so hard to fight against what people think he should be doing is so inspiring.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Linktree

Sakura Sunset

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

I hadn’t really done a crossplay before and wanted an excuse to use an old wig and try new makeup techniques.

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

-When Todoroki inspires Momo after her loss at the sports festival.

-When Deku gets punched in the groin and Iida has the perfect reaction.

-When you learn about Todoroki’s tragic backstory story.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Linktree

Ashweez Cosplay

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

I did this for Breadcon 2020 which was a cosplay April Fools joke themed around the anime trope of students running late to school with a piece of bread in their mouth. I wanted to participate and add a little spin to it incorporating my graphic design skills and I came up with the idea of Hagakure from MHA running late for class!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I’m not a manga reader at all so I don’t know what will happen and that’s what I’m excited for! To see how the story continues. There were new characters that were introduced at the end of the last season that I know are big faves for manga readers (Hawks, Mirko) and I’m excited to learn more about them!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

All Might vs All For One showdown. Just the whole thing. Was def sobbing like Deku the entire time.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Website w/social media links

—

When we pick this up back on Monday we’ll be in the new season! Look forward to an episode review in my regular anime weekend round-up!

(Image: Sweetdoomcosplay, Elyse (Princessbilbo), Sakura Sunset, and Ashweez Cosplay)

