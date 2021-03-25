My Hero Academia PLUS ULTRA Cosplay Celebration Day One!

We are just days away from the premiere of season 5 for My Hero Academia and I’ve been excited about it since, well, the end of season 4. To celebrate the premiere (and the series in general) we’re gonna be featuring My Hero Academia cosplayers over the next couple of days!

Season 5 of My Hero Academia will be airing over on Funimation on Saturday, May 27th. The first four seasons are currently available in dubbed and subbed episodes with season 5 set to have both dubbed and subbed available. Speaking of Funimation, they’ll be sharing these cosplay features as we post them because they’re just as excited about the return of Izuku Midoriya and all of the characters we’ve grown attached to.

Oh, and in case you’re new to My Hero Academia, you can check out this nifty write-up that delves into what the series is all about (and why I talking about it so much).

Now, onto the cosplay features. PLUS ULTRA!

Eden Yayehyirad

Day Twenty Four: Izuku Midoriya ITS DEKUUUU pic.twitter.com/Zfdmu2dNRz — recommend me more manta (@endeavorsbaby) February 24, 2021

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

Probably my bad habit of seeing anybody with green hair and immediately telling them they should cosplay Deku. I eventually thought to myself… I could just cosplay Deku.

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I am Endeavorsbaby so more Endeavor of course. The last episode of season 4 scared the shit out of me, I would love to see that Endeavor is okay.

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

-Endeavor screaming PLUS ULTRA!

-Deku tripping on his way to his U.A. entrance exam and calling himself a failure. “I’m sorry All Might. I’m sorry mom.”

-Bakugo winning the sports festival and being cuffed and muzzled for the metal ceremony.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Twitter

TikTok

Instagram

Heaven’s Light Cosplay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by heavenslightcosplay (@heavenslightcosplay)

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

Shinsou is a relatable character for me. He’s stereotyped based on how he acts and his abilities and is usually underestimated for it. I find myself in that situation more often than not being a POC in the cosplay community. And I’m so glad people will see what he’s capable of this season, hopefully, the same will happen for me soon! In the meantime, PLUS ULTRA!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

Just seeing more of class 1B and Shinsou! I’m so excited to see how much he’s grown being animated! It will be nice to see the focus shift away from class 1A a bit to see the rest of the school and have a bit more world-building.

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

-Deku developing his shoot style

-Mirko (that’s it, her existing)

-Aizawa’s fight with Momo and Shouto

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Chisom (chisdome)

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

I loved how smart she is even when she limited by her quirk she thinks of a cool way to win!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

The FIGHTS!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

Literally anything with Bakugo (the true main character)

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Linktree

Sloan (Spiral)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spiral (They.Them/He.Him) (@spiralingdragon)

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

His growth and determination that show through his actions and how you can see how he’s changed over the course of the story.

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I’m excited to see the development of more quirks and everyone’s winter outfits!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

-Kacchan V Deku 2! It was such a great rollercoaster of emotions vented through physical action and words!

-Everything involving Shinso. Gotta love a good purple boy.

-The culture festival and seeing Eri finally open up and smile!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Instagram

_

That’s all for today! Stay tuned for more cosplay that GOES BEYOND!

(Image: Eden Yayehyirad, Heaven’s Light Cosplay, Chisom (chisdome), and Sloan (Spiral))

