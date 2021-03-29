Hello.

My Hero Academia is back.

I’m, um, a bit excited.

To celebrate the return of one of my favorite shonen anime, I’m hosting features of different cosplayers who have gone beyond to embody their favorite My Hero Academia characters. Oh, and Funimation is sharing the features, too, along with the official My Hero Academia Twitter account!

Season 5 of My Hero Academia is airing over on Funimation right now, which you can check out right over here! The first four seasons are also available (dubbed and subbed) in case you need to catch up. In case you’re new to My Hero Academia, you can check out this nifty write-up that delves into what the series is all about (and why I talk about it so much). You can also check out my review of the first episode of season 5 here.

Now, onto today’s features. PLUS ULTRA!

Hayatedoll

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

I can relate to Tamaki a lot as a character and I love his characterization in the series. I can’t wait to see how far he goes as he continues to chase the sun!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I can’t wait to see more of the Big Three, and more of Izuku’s development with One for All!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

Any moment with Tokoyami (my best boy), but for a specific moment: All Night’s final stand against All for One!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok

Mollory

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

I’m a big fan of MHA and I love the dynamic of the friendship between Kirishima and Bakugou! Two of my favorite characters! I have also cosplayed Bakugou previously!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

As a manga reader, I’m looking forward to seeing the next episode because of that cliffhanger with Hawks and Dabi!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

-Bakugou cleaning up everyone’s rubbish and getting angry at how much there was lol!

-There’s a moment with Dabi. It’s a spoiler from the manga, but I loved it, and I hate that I loved it. It was kinda sexy though, tbh.

-Literally any scene with Hawks in it, I freaking love him. I’m currently making a Hawks cosplay!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Instagram

TikTok

Rin (ayrrindragon.cos)

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

I love Deku as a character, and I only had seen a few Kitsune AU versions of him, so I wanted to add my take on it! Plus I had to make use of these LittleLuxies I had somehow! Fun fact, this was my first full cosplay build too!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

Shinsou! The particular part I’m excited about is a bit of a spoiler, but it’s hinted at in the new opening. It’s gunna so gooooood!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

When Kacchan and Deku share One For All in the movie My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. I CRIED SO MUCH!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Instagram

Twitter

Ko-fi

MrAJCosplay

Not SUUUUPER confident in how these test shots came out but hopefully they can hold you guys over. Working on a lot of stuff this week ><#28DaysofBlackCosplay #blackcosplayer #blackcosplayerhere #funimation #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/YwEiPGMfNi — That guy who likes anime dubs a LITTLE too much (@MrAJCosplay) February 9, 2021

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

As someone who can be very cynical and who also works in education, I feel like Aizawa was a perfect fit for me xD

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I like that we’ll finally be getting more lore regarding One for All and the previous holders.

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

All Might defeating All for One was a highlight along with Bakugo fighting Deku and the climax to the second movie.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Twitter

Instagram

Twitch

—

That’s it for today’s features! We still got a couple more cosplayers to feature for the rest of the week, so stay tuned!

(Image: Hayatedoll, Mollory, Rin (ayrrindragon.cos), and MrAJCosplay)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]