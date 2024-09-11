‘Melted his orange face paint like the Nazis in Indiana Jones’ and other satisfying debate tweets from ‘Never Trump’ Republicans

On September 10, 2024, Americans gathered around their televisions to watch the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.
For many viewers, including countless “Never Trump” Republicans, it was the verbal smackdown from a poised, intelligent woman we’ve been waiting for forever. During the 90-minute debate, Harris repeatedly pressed every bruise on Trump’s tender psyche, pointing out the diminishing crowd sizes at his rallies, the negative things his former appointed officials say about working with him, and the “out of touch” statements (a.k.a. unfounded lies) that he passes off as facts to his supporters. Trump took the bait again and again, becoming visibly irritated, ranting ceaselessly, and refusing to so much as glance in Harris’ direction.
The internet was buzzing with commentary during and after the debate, which aired on ABC. Some Republicans tried to blame ABC’s moderators for Trump’s poor performance, but a faction of the party associated with the “Never Trump” movement saw things as they really went down. These conservatives believe in their party, but not in Donald Trump, so their observations on X were as brutal as they come.
For those of us who love watching the Rs self-destruct thanks to their so-called leader, the Never Trump tweets were a delicious snack we’d been denied too long. Here are a few of our favorites.
The Lincoln Project came through with the perfect pop culture reference.
Former congressman and self-proclaimed RINO Adam Kinzinger’s feed was hopping all night, but my favorite part was when he started doing this to Trumpers.
No, seriously Adam. Tell us how you really feel.
Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project summed things up pretty well.
Conservative talk radio host Erick Erickson called the debate “a disaster,” adding “Donald Trump seemed aloof, defensive, underprepared, and easily distracted.”
He also warned us not to get too comfortable because the race is far from over.
The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin was out there swinging all night too. She also defended her ABC colleagues and put the blame where it belongs.
Attorney and activist (and Kellyanne’s husband) George Conway had a pretty good time watching.
Oof, that’s harsh, George. But true!
Kaitlan Collins of CNN kept it real when talking to VP candidate JD Vance.
Republican Voters Against Trump shared this video of New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu not mincing words.
Former TV host Geraldo Rivera called Trump’s fear mongering “cringy,” which is rich coming from Geraldo.
Mike Madrid, co-founder of The Lincoln Project and Latino political consultant, nailed it.
Journalist and political commentator Jon Ralston made a funny.
Lots of people relayed what CNN’s Chris Wallace said while on-air right after the debate.
Tim Miller, host of the Bulwark podcast, comes in with a Mad Libs reference.
Lindsay Graham was reportedly not happy. (Good!)
Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark and CEO of Longwell Partners picked apart Ben Shapiro’s argument.
G.O.P. strategist and “OG Trump hater” Mike Murphy missed the chance to say, “bigly,” but I’ll forgive him.
Ben Howe, co-founder of Third Act Media nailed it.
New York Times journalist David French, this tweet is life.
We’ll wrap this up with a burn by conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.
This whole debate has been so satisfying, hasn’t it? Nothing is guaranteed, though, so don’t forget to check your voter registration and head to the polls on November 5.
Published: Sep 11, 2024 03:46 pm