‘Melted his orange face paint like the Nazis in Indiana Jones’ and other satisfying debate tweets from ‘Never Trump’ Republicans

On September 10, 2024, Americans gathered around their televisions to watch the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

For many viewers, including countless “Never Trump” Republicans, it was the verbal smackdown from a poised, intelligent woman we’ve been waiting for forever. During the 90-minute debate, Harris repeatedly pressed every bruise on Trump’s tender psyche, pointing out the diminishing crowd sizes at his rallies, the negative things his former appointed officials say about working with him, and the “out of touch” statements (a.k.a. unfounded lies) that he passes off as facts to his supporters. Trump took the bait again and again, becoming visibly irritated, ranting ceaselessly, and refusing to so much as glance in Harris’ direction.

The internet was buzzing with commentary during and after the debate, which aired on ABC. Some Republicans tried to blame ABC’s moderators for Trump’s poor performance, but a faction of the party associated with the “Never Trump” movement saw things as they really went down. These conservatives believe in their party, but not in Donald Trump, so their observations on X were as brutal as they come.

For those of us who love watching the Rs self-destruct thanks to their so-called leader, the Never Trump tweets were a delicious snack we’d been denied too long. Here are a few of our favorites.

The Lincoln Project came through with the perfect pop culture reference.

Harris lit him up and melted his orange face paint like the Nazis in Indiana Jones.



He's f*****. pic.twitter.com/iqv8F3OV2j — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 11, 2024

Former congressman and self-proclaimed RINO Adam Kinzinger’s feed was hopping all night, but my favorite part was when he started doing this to Trumpers.

Things you ask when you are losing ?? https://t.co/odffvFAzeW — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) September 11, 2024

No, seriously Adam. Tell us how you really feel.

This is a blowout. Harris makes Trump look like a joke, which he is — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) September 11, 2024

Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project summed things up pretty well.

1. Eating pets

2. J6 was perfectly fine

3. Tariffs are glurbleflurpmacuplop blingfloar.

4. The Central Park 5 Deserved It

5. Nuklear War

6. Killing the babies after they're born

7. Leader of the fertility

8. I won 2020 by a lot.



Stellar job, Donbo. Stellar. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 11, 2024

Conservative talk radio host Erick Erickson called the debate “a disaster,” adding “Donald Trump seemed aloof, defensive, underprepared, and easily distracted.”

He also warned us not to get too comfortable because the race is far from over.

Trump lost the debate and whining about the moderators doesn’t change it. He didn’t lose because of their behavior. He lost because of his own performance while his lips were moving, not theirs. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 11, 2024

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin was out there swinging all night too. She also defended her ABC colleagues and put the blame where it belongs.

The moderators are not the problem. The wildly unprepared, undisciplined GOP candidate is the problem.

Republicans had a chance to nominate someone who could discuss policy rather than crowd size. But R’s chose this. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) September 11, 2024

Attorney and activist (and Kellyanne’s husband) George Conway had a pretty good time watching.

Time of death 9:28 p.m. EDT pic.twitter.com/lFlT5YSz9s — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 11, 2024

Oof, that’s harsh, George. But true!

This is the most brutal beatdown I’ve ever seen in a presidential debate. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 11, 2024

Kaitlan Collins of CNN kept it real when talking to VP candidate JD Vance.

“If someone calls your office and says they saw Bigfoot, that doesn’t mean they saw Bigfoot. You have a sense of responsibility as a running mate, and he certainly does as the candidate, to not promote false information, right?” pic.twitter.com/sUfbsgtMm8 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 11, 2024

Republican Voters Against Trump shared this video of New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu not mincing words.

Q: “Who won the debate last night?”



Gov. Chris Sununu: “Kamala definitely won the debate. There is no question about that.” pic.twitter.com/PCHVD21AP1 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 11, 2024

Former TV host Geraldo Rivera called Trump’s fear mongering “cringy,” which is rich coming from Geraldo.

Trump’s embrace of the Haitian immigrants eating the pet dogs of Springfield Ohio fairy tale was cringy. https://t.co/O0VHSRhNi9 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 11, 2024

Mike Madrid, co-founder of The Lincoln Project and Latino political consultant, nailed it.

Turns out voters really don’t want an old, feeble man in mental decline for President. — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) September 11, 2024

Journalist and political commentator Jon Ralston made a funny.

Biden gave one of the worst debate performances in history.



Trump: Hold my beer. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 11, 2024

Lots of people relayed what CNN’s Chris Wallace said while on-air right after the debate.

Chris Wallace on CNN, of Fox News fame, says this debate was just as devastating for Trump as the first one was for Biden. He says Harris “pitched a shutout” and Trump “looked old tonight.” — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) September 11, 2024

Tim Miller, host of the Bulwark podcast, comes in with a Mad Libs reference.

Trump’s answers are increasingly turning into Newsmax mad libs. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 11, 2024

Lindsay Graham was reportedly not happy. (Good!)

Just spoke with Lindsey Graham in the spin room he said the debate team

should be fired and Trump was unprepared. “disaster” — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 11, 2024

Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark and CEO of Longwell Partners picked apart Ben Shapiro’s argument.

I watched Biden bomb the last debate in front of a large, live audience. I was on a panel with a couple Dem pollster/operative types giving our post-debate reactions. They, too, argued, “Debates don’t matter.”



There is no more obvious cope when your guy goes down in flames. https://t.co/vx5z7Q39U2 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) September 11, 2024

G.O.P. strategist and “OG Trump hater” Mike Murphy missed the chance to say, “bigly,” but I’ll forgive him.

Trump ad libbing his close too. No prep; just a case study of an out of control ego maniac. Incoherent. Insecure. Imbecilic.



Trump actively lost this debate. Big. — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) September 11, 2024

Ben Howe, co-founder of Third Act Media nailed it.

Trump just promised he will steadfastly defend his new healthcare policy after he comes up with it. — Ben Howe (@BenHowe) September 11, 2024

New York Times journalist David French, this tweet is life.

It's like she's debating MAGA Twitter come to life. Victor Orban, dead pets, Ashli Babbitt, "J6."



She's debating Catturd. — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 11, 2024

We’ll wrap this up with a burn by conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.

You can tell that this is completely fake, because there is no way that Donald Trump could outrun a goose. https://t.co/B6Bn2uEaCS — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 11, 2024

This whole debate has been so satisfying, hasn’t it? Nothing is guaranteed, though, so don’t forget to check your voter registration and head to the polls on November 5.

