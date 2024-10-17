‘Me clocking out of work after doing the bare minimum’: The internet is losing it about how a Victoria’s Secret model left the runway

The Victoria’s Secret 2024 Fashion Show was exciting—old, iconic angels and new angels shared the runway in its glory. We also had wins in diversity to celebrate. Despite the applause for the recent show, this VS angel looked ready to clock out of the ramp.

Recommended Videos

French model Mika Schneider debuted on the Victoria’s Secret runway in the 2024 Fashion Show. Instead of being energetic about it, Schneider got on the runway, paused briefly, and walked away. It took her a second to pose before she unenthusiastically marched out of the ramp with a bored look on her face.

Instead of meeting backlash, Victoria’s Secret fans absolutely loved Schneider’s nonchalant performance. One sarcastically wrote, “Me clocking out of work after doing the bare minimum.” Her look said it all—but it’s not entirely the bare minimum for Schneider, who slayed her pose. Many others agreed that she looked gorgeous despite her annoyed expression. The shots snapped of her turned out to be fierce, even if Victoria’s Secret lacked in styling her.

Me clocking out of work after doing the bare minimum #VSFashionShow2024 pic.twitter.com/plh3hrrlma — anoceangoddess (@Anoceangoddesss) October 15, 2024

Social media users speculate that Schneider gave less of a performance due to annoyance. One user on Twitter wrote, “My first thought was she was annoyed she didn’t have wings so she gave nothing as revenge.” It seems that the internet is in agreement with that theory. Meanwhile, even performers like Lisa and Tyla donned Victoria’s Secret Angel wings. Both performers were given intricate lingerie sets, made with either lace or rhinestones.

My first thought was she was annoyed she didn’t have wings so she gave nothing as revenge hahahah https://t.co/8QSe38tjJZ — yasmin (@thegirlinlust) October 16, 2024

Schneider, on the other hand, was forced to go with a see-through nightgown. It’s not the best debut look for a Victoria’s Secret Angel, but Schneider made up for it with her bemused yet fierce expression.

An iconic night

Memes aside, retired Angels made their comeback in the Victoria’s Secret 2024 Fashion Show. Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Tyra Banks were among other iconic Angels to return to the runway. Tyra Banks folded her wings nearly two decades ago, but she still has the same smize and bounce in her step nineteen years later.

Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio made history as the first transwomen to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. It was an eventful night—and definitely not one that viewers would sleep on.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy