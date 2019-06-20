Just Like Everyone on the Internet, Marvel Has Been Courting Keanu Reeves

Action star, video game voice actor, vampire, and internet boyfriend Keanu Reeves has been having a great year. Not only has he led John Wick 3 into another successful box office victory, but his guest role in Always Be My Maybe made him meme lord, and his upcoming cameos in Toy Story 4, as well as his highly anticipated role in the video game Cyberpunk 2077, have pretty much made 2019 the Year of Keanu.

But it’s not just the internet thirsting after him; Marvel has had their eye on the chosen one for quite some time, and they are looking to bring him into the fold.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, was asked if he had spoken with the Matrix actor about joining the box office juggernaut in a Marvel film. He responded, “We talk to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about … I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Good to know it’s as hard for Feige to get a date with Keanu Reeves as it is for the rest of us. As for the idea of Keanu joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, honestly, the possibilities are endless. The first character that comes to mind is honestly Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic of Fantastic Four fame, or possibly an older version of Namor the Sub-Mariner—basically Marvel’s antihero Aquaman. I’ve also seen fans suggest Adam Warlock, since that character was teased at the end of Guardians Vol. 2 as someone that the Guardians would have to face.

I won’t lie; I’m a bit disappointed that Reeves wasn’t cast as Doctor Strange, because I feel it would have been great, but maybe we can even have him as a bad guy—Taskmaster or Kraven the Hunter? Regardless of the role, I’d just love to see Keanu Reeves join Marvel’s roster. We have had a substantial lack of Asian/Pasifika heroes in the movies, and since Keanu Reeves is Chinese and Hawaiian, it would nice to have some much-needed representation of those identities in our superhero movies.

Feige was also asked about Donnie Yen (Ip Man) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), if they may have a place within the MCU, and he said they were both “good actors” and that it’d be fun to see them in the MCU, but “nothing specific” was currently on the table for them. Considering Brown is going to be working on Stranger Things and will return for Godzilla vs. Kong, it might be too soon to get her as Squirrel Girl, but we’ll see what happens after 2020, because at this point, the potential is endless.

Who would you want to see Keanu Reeves play in the MCU?

(via SyFy Wire, image: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—