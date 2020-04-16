Things We Saw Today: Thank You, Robert Downey Jr., for Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason

Remember Perry Mason? The 1957-1966 drama your parents probably loved or you caught on some station late at night? Well, it’s coming back and it’s hot (I am having a bit of a problem with hot Perry Mason—please just let me be).

From the production company run by Robert Downey Jr. and his kickass wife, Susan Downey, called Team Downey, the new version of Perry Mason features the fantastic Matthew Rhys (of The Americans) taking on the title role that actor Raymond Burr made famous. Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany is also on board, which significantly ups our excitement factor.

The trailer for the new HBO series blasted out today from the Iron Man star’s social media. Verdict: my love affair with Matthew Rhys continues! It will likely never end.

Mason is a criminal defense attorney who often spent episodes defending those who were falsely accused (mostly of murder). The rebooted series seems to be a bit darker in tone (par for the course these days) but looks like it’s a beautifully-shot, edgy take with a noir backdrop. Perry Mason was one of those shows that I watched at my grandparents’ house and so now, seeing a new version of the character on HBO as an adult is a bit discombobulating. It’s going to be a fresh spin on the beloved character and it’s HBO, so I think it’s safe to call this “Sexy Perry Mason.”

Look, the trailer came out on a great day for this moniker.

wow i love national horny day pic.twitter.com/eIDQB30ubh — Carrie Wittmer 🦔 (@carriesnotscary) April 16, 2020

I’m excited for the show, excited to see what Matthew Rhys & Co. bring to the table, and I thank Team Downey for sexy Perry Mason. I’m going to be tuning in when the show comes out on June 21st, 2020.

(image: HBO)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Multi-Tony winner Brian Dennehy, who also starred as Tommy’s father in Tommy Boy, has passed away. (via Yahoo! Entertainment)

Obsessed with Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old veteran who raised money for the NHS in Britain? Here is the story of his walk. (via BBC News)

Billy McFarland (you know, that Fyre Festival guy) wants to get out early from prison … (via Jezebel)

Disney+’s Rogue One spin-off about Cassian Andor nabs Stellan Skargård and Kyle Soller (via Variety)

NEW SEB CONTENT OMG pic.twitter.com/HAoPQWv7Ug — Aayu – Sebastian’s Rights Activist™ (@DEFOREVERMORE) April 16, 2020

NASA found an exoplanet where we could maybe live? LET’S GO (via Nerdist)

The Saved By The Bell reboot trailer is here. (via CBR)

Anything we missed today, Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com