Things We Saw Today: “Marvel Women” Featurette Takes Us Behind THAT Avengers: Endgame Scene

As we head toward Avengers: Endgame‘s digital and Blu-ray release dates, behind-the-scenes features have made their way online. In “Marvel Women,” we see our amassed heroines as they film a divisive scene in the Marvel Studios blockbuster.

Overall, this is a sweet, smile-inducing featurette. It shows our superladies in action on the day when they united to film the scene where all of the MCU’s women come together to back Captain Marvel during the final battle. That scene is meant to be a “hell yeah!” moment of girl power, and in both of my screenings, the audience cheered, loving this union of disparate women and the female strength on display.

Later, we’d debate whether this brief view of the women in action was pandering and unearned, considering Marvel’s snail speed in bringing a solo female superhero movie to the screen. “Let’s Talk About Avengers: Endgame’s Big Moment of Pandering/Female Empowerment, Depending on Your View,” wrote our Vivian Kane. The scene gave us a delicious taste of how awesome it is to see so many lady heroes together onscreen, but as far as we know, there’s no Lady Liberators-type movie in the works to forward that idea. Instead the team of women is a special momentary exception, not a rule.

Still, it’s great to glimpse them all together like this, and it seems as though that was the feeling on-set as well. These actors did not all know each other going in, but they felt they were there for a special moment. Danai Gurira talks about the Marvel sisterhood, Gwyneth Paltrow actually seems interested in what’s happening in playback, and at one point Evangeline Lilly does pushups. That’s really the only motivation you need to watch this.

For the curious, Avengers: Endgame is out on digital streaming July 30th and on Blu-ray on August 13th.

