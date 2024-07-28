Live Blog: Everything Happening at the Marvel SDCC Panel (Updating)

San Diego Comic-Con’s Marvel Hall H panel is here and we’re excited! We don’t know what Kevin Feige has in store for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but we do know that we’re going to get an update on the future of the MCU! (Panel starts at 6PM PDT!)

The Marvel panel is one of the biggest events of the convention with fans excitedly rushing to Hall H to see what Feige and company have in store for them. And given the success of Deadpool & Wolverine currently at the box office, fans are very interested in what Marvel has planned next.

Most of us thought, going into the panel that we might get some insight into The Fantastic Four and some information on Captain America: Brave New World. Maybe even a new trailer for Agatha All Along! But other than those shows, we don’t have much information on the future of the MCU. I know Ironheart is coming but is there footage from that available? We definitely have Thunderbolts news coming our way. Right? For me?

Are we going to see the Russo Brothers coming out and announcing their Marvel return? That’s the joy of Hall H! You never know who you’re going to see, especially at the Marvel panel!

The point is that there is a lot we do know that Marvel is working on but we don’t know everything that is leading up to (hopefully) Avengers: Secret Wars. So we’re going to be updating this piece with updates to everything happening at the Marvel panel! Stay tuned. (Refresh this page for updates!)

Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie came out instantly making fun of Tom Holland thanks to Rob Delaney bringing up the fact that Holland, famously, made a joke about Mackie not having his own movie. It set the tone for the entire section with Feige and Delaney talking to Tim Blake Nelson about coming back as the Leader. But the big news came from Giancarlo Esposito revealing his character.

Esposito said he is playing the King of the Serpent Society himself, Seth Voelker, Sidewinder! We got to see a scene from Brave New World and with it came the reveal that the U.S. government has Adamantium! President Ross wants Sam to rebuild the Avengers! We also got to see Red Hulk live and in action before Harrison Ford came out on stage!

Thunderbolts

The cast of Thunderbolts came out with David Harbour dressed like Alexei and the cast told us what they can about the film. Harbour had lovely things to say about reuniting with Florence Pugh in the movie, Lewis Pullman gave us a little hint about Sentry (he made a lot of Bob jokes) and we got confirmation that Harrison Ford is not in the movie.

We got to see the trailer for the movie and it is very much about Yelena Belova (Pugh) and a team-up of the “worst” bad guys. It is all about Yelena searching for a purpose with the rest of the team and we got to see Ghost’s return as well as Bucky, John Walker, and our first look at Lewis Pullman’s Bob! Thunderbolts will hit theaters in May of 2025.

Fantastic Four

We got to see a “sense” of what The Fantastic Four will be about! It is reportedly (according to Feige) coming out one year from today. In the footage, we got to see the team prior to they went to space and it was very 1960s (when the movie is set). Everything about The Fantastic Four: First Steps looks perfect.

The cast came out on stage and talked about the project, which begins filming on Tuesday, and talked about the rehearsal process and what it feels like to finally get the Fantastic Four, as a team, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Two Avengers films

The Russo brothers are back! Feige talked about how all the characters we are going to see in the three movies coming out in 2025 are going to be a part of two Avengers movies that they are preparing. We then saw a sizzle reel of all the movies that the Russo brothers directed for Marvel and led to Joe and Anthony Russo back on stage at Hall H for the next two Avengers movies!

Avengers: Secret Wars is officially happening! But in order for that to work, Avengers: Doomsday is happening first. Doomsday hits theaters in May of 2026 with Secret Wars coming out the following year.

And yes, Robert Downey Jr. really is returning AS DOCTOR DOOM!!!

