We Know When Marvel’s Disney+ Shows Will Arrive, but Now We Have New Mystery Shows

There are a lot of different aspects of the Marvel extension of Disney+ that have piqued my interest. From exploring aspects of these characters and where these shows land in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to two untitled shows being announced, the news of Marvel’s Disney+ lineup is definitely something to explore.

And we finally know when it will arrive. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been confirmed to debut in August, with WandaVision following in December. We still don’t know about Loki, but it’s expected to arrive in 2021. Not only that, but Marvel has a rather full slate of MCU TV projects on the way after that, with two more still shrouded in mystery.

So, what does all this mean for the future of the MCU? Let’s get into it.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and while the show will run for six episodes starting this August, one point has been brought up that makes sense: Are Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson still fugitives? The last we saw of Bucky and Sam, they were on the run after Captain America: Civil War. In an effort to protect Bucky as well as their refusal to sign the Sokovia Accords, they were fugitives of the American government.

But then Sam and Bucky were snapped away, but does coming back and stopping Thanos get you off the hook? Or was Captain America also still on the run during Endgame?

One thing that was spilled today was some news on Bucky’s title in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Does this sneak peek from Sebastian Stan mean that Bucky is no longer the Winter Soldier? Is he taking on White Wolf completely, now that Sam is Captain America? If anything, this news of a release date and this picture has just left me with more questions about the show and where they’re going to take the remaining core members of Team Cap.

WandaVision is a twisty, turny look into Wanda Maximoff’s coping process, something I’m personally excited about. What we do know outside of this is that Wanda Maximoff’s long comic history is finally getting its moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the inclusion of Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd (Wanda’s twins), the world of the Young Avengers can start to get set up, especially since Kate Bishop is being introduced in the Hawkeye series.

Loki, out of all the Disney+ shows coming our way, is the one we know the least about, and we haven’t gotten a release date for it yet, either. What we did get though is information that there are seven other shows in production.

“Three” Marvel shows in production:

-Falcon & Winter Soldier

-WandaVision

-Loki “Seven” in development:

-Hawkeye

-Moon Knight

-Ms. Marvel

-She-Hulk

-What If…?

-???

-??? — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 4, 2020

So … what are those other two titles going to be? With WandaVision maybe setting up the Young Avengers, I have a few theories into what we could see—mainly just my dream shows, but alas. While I’d be happy to see a Young Avengers show, there is one character who isn’t part of that team that I want to have her time: Riri Williams.

A rumor about an Iron Heart show has been circulating, mainly because we all love her, but now that Iron Man is dead and Spider-Man has made it clear in Far From Home that he’s his own hero, there is an Iron-shaped spot that can be filled with the 15-year-old genius who went to M.I.T.

At least we know that there are plans to continue to expand the episodic side of the MCU, because I have a feeling it’s going to be a better way of exploring these characters than giant mash-up movies when we fight to see our favorite character represented.

