This ’90s sitcom about a dysfunctional family is coming back with a new look

Holding the distinction of being Fox’s longest-ever running sitcom, Married … with Children remains one of ’90s America’s most prominent gems, its sexually charged humor setting it apart from cookie-cutter sitcoms from the same era.

Recommended Videos

In May 2022, Deadline revealed that the show will return with its original cast in tow, albeit in a different avatar. The reboot will reportedly be an animated version of the show, with Family Guy writer and executive producer Alex Carter helming the project. As per the report, the animated series is in the works at Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the original.

The show will see the Bundy family returning to reprise their characters, with Ed O’Neill playing the misanthrope family patriarch Al Bundy, Katey Sagal his lazy wife Peggy Bundy, Christina Applegate as the dimwit blonde daughter Kelly Bundy, and David Faustino as the smart but unlucky son Bud Bundy. Other cast members haven’t been confirmed yet, which means Amanda Bearse might or might not voice the character Marcy, the Bundys’ neighbor.

The original version currently streams on Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount Global’s Pluto TV. There hasn’t been an update about where the new series will premiere, but Hulu and Peacock stand out as the likely choices. Fox is another alternative that the studio can potentially explore. A release date for the reboot hasn’t been made public yet. The plot is being kept under wraps as well, but it’s safe to assume the animated version will likely borrow from the original and follow the daily interactions of the Bundy family.

Created by Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt, Married … with Children ran on Fox for 11 seasons and 259 episodes, from April 1987 to June 1997. While it was critically panned throughout its run for its pervy humor, the show was able to garner a loyal fanbase over time. All four lead actors went on to have relatively successful careers in TV and film, with O’Neill appearing in another major sitcom years later, Modern Family.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy