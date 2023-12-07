Mark Ruffalo Made the Worst Choice on ‘Hot Ones’

Mark Ruffalo made a rookie mistake on Hot Ones. Of all the things in the world to do when taking on the Hot Ones gauntlet, this mistake may have cost him years of his life—well, maybe not, but it probably hurt to do it.

One of the hardest moments of the gauntlet is when celebrities get to Da Bomb. The worst of the sauces (I know from experience), you can see celebrities break from it time and time again. So why did Mark Ruffalo decide in a moment of strength (or maybe ego?) to eat the entire wing when he finally got to the Da Bomb in his moment on the show? We may never know, but it certainly was a choice—a choice that I do not think many people would make given the same choice.

Ruffalo was on the show to promote a litany of new projects, including his latest film Poor Things, where he plays the character of Duncan. He’s recently been on a series of shows and had talks with his former co-stars, like his Actors on Actors session with Robert Downey Jr., but seeing him tackle the gauntlet with Sean Evans was chaotic in the best of ways.

This though?! Eating the entire wing for Da Bomb?!!?!? This feels like someone told him “Oh, it probably isn’t that bad. Everyone is probably just over selling it” and wildly lied to him because there is no reason in the world why Mark Ruffalo would put himself through hell willingly and also torment Sean Evans in that same way, because that was rough to watch. That wasn’t a necessary pain to put yourself through!

Never, ever willingly eat all of Da Bomb, Mark!!!!

Look, my own relationship to Da Bomb is complicated. The one and only time I’ve tried it, I did so without any kind of meat. I just raw dogged the hot sauce and then suffered for my stupidity in a feat that will never be topped in the grand scheme of things I’ve done and just instantly regretted. My friend has the gauntlet, and I FOOLISHLY tried Da Bomb on its own. There was not enough water, milk, or any other liquid in the world to fix my body after trying it.

So Ruffalo willingly eating the entire wing? I felt my entire body screaming “NO” at him and praying for his speedy recovery. Look, maybe he could handle it, but I have watched many an episode of Hot Ones and even the bravest souls struggle with Da Bomb. Eating the entire thing seems like you’re just asking for pain. Ruffalo did have a moment of fear after doing it and then had more wings to go, so he was regretting the decision but hey, maybe he learned to not mess with Da Bomb. Still, doing that? Taking on the challenge of as much of Da Bomb as possible in one wing? Not something I am willing to do.

