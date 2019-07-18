The Royal Fairy Courts of Eldraine Want YOU in Magic: The Gathering’s Next Expansion Throne of Eldraine

It sounds like this fall is going to be Fairy Exciting. Throne of Eldraine has been announced as the Fall Set! #MTGEldraine is bringing back fairies. What would be the Fairy reprint you want to see the most? pic.twitter.com/hoOddOaGwf — Card Kingdom (@Card_Kingdom) July 18, 2019

Today at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Wizards of the Coast announced that the next expansion in the series will bring back fairies in the Throne of Eldraine set, which is due to be released his fall, according to Hipsters of the Coast.

The announcement was made with a huge flare for the dramatic with invitations from the Royal Courts of Eldraine appearing at the Magic booth at SDCC this morning. The inside of the invite has the logo for Throne of Eldraine and its prerelease dates: September 28–29, 2019. Fairies, in the world of Magic, mostly exist on the plane of Lorwyn, which is apparently a fan-favorite plane (before my time as a player). However, Magic’s Head Designer Mark Rosewater confirmed that this isn’t going to take place in Lorwyn, so we might be getting a whole new breed of fae to explore.

We’re still waiting for more information about the set, but the MTG Twitter has been filed with FernGully gifs and Fairly OddParents memes, so I’m delighted. Rosewater will be hosting his Magic: The Gathering SDCC panel this Saturday at 6PM PDT (9PM EDT), so I’m sure we’ll find out some more information about the set, and hopefully some preview cards, then.

As an EDH player, I’ve never personally used a fairy-themed deck because it only gives you two options for your commander: Oona, Queen of the Fae, or Wydwen, the Biting Gale, and neither of them really did anything for me, so I’m excited to see what new fairy commanders might be coming out from this set.

And the elves. Bring on the elves.

Oona, Queen of the Fae {3}{U/B}{U/B}{U/B}

Legendary Creature — Faerie Wizard

Flying

{X}{U/B}: Choose a color. Target opponent exiles the top X cards of their library. For each card of the chosen color exiled this way, create a 1/1 blue and black Faerie Rogue creature token with flying.

5/5

Illustrated by Adam Rex

Wydwen, the Biting Gale {2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Faerie Wizard

Flash

Flying

{U}{B}, Pay 1 life: Return Wydwen, the Biting Gale to its owner’s hand.

In a world of bright, cloudless skies, she is the dark storm on the horizon.

3/3

Illustrated by Matt Cavotta

The villain of #MTGEldraine has also been revealed…. pic.twitter.com/L6eIACdjPR — Tolarian Community College (@TolarianCollege) July 18, 2019

Hyped to see what kinda legends we get from #MTGEldraine pic.twitter.com/1WFmlO6AEL — Humblehomies (@jessemcthoughts) July 18, 2019

Set comingout sooner than I expected #MTGEldraine pic.twitter.com/9PVAPpAwPs — LaDarius Brown @ ax (@LaobushidoNA) July 18, 2019

Time to get your FernGully on.

(via Hipsters of the Coast, image: Adam Rex/WotC)

