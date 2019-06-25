We’re Giving Away an Unreal Package of Eight “Magic X Mayhem” TOR Books

Um, can we break the contest rules and apply to this giveaway ourselves? The collection of books we get to gift from TOR books includes EIGHT new fantasy titles and fun swag. This is an entire summer’s worth of reading, people!

We love being able to give away books, but it’s not often that we get to give away a giant stack of exciting, rule-breaking tomes all at once. TOR’s “Magic X Mayhem” titles are cutting-edge narratives that will challenge your conception of what a fantasy novel can do.

The winner will receive a prize pack featuring one copy each of the following:

An Illusion of Thieves by Cate Glass

Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey

Dragonslayer by Duncan Hamilton

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Blood of an Exile by Brian Naslund

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire

Gurkha and the Lord of Tuesday by Saad Hossein

The Ascent to Godhood by JY Yang

But wait, there’s more! The winner will also receive:

MagicxMayhem sticker sheet

MagicxMayhem tattoo

Magic for Liars enamel pin

OK, so, you’re in. Now here’s how to enter:

Entry date now – 7/1

(1) lucky winner

Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter OR if already a recipient, they can email us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Sweepstakes – Magic X Mayhem”





PLEASE NOTE that by entering this giveaway, the entrants will be automated opted into our email list. This giveaway is limited to U.S. addresses only (but if U.S. residents want to help out Canadian or overseas friends by entering for them or taking on the shipping, we won’t judge).

Find out more about the books above and good luck! We’re crossing our fingers for you.

(images: TOR Books)

