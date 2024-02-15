Relax, the Connection Between Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Madame Web’ Is Not That Serious

People are seemingly mad that Cassandra Webb, in the context of Madame Web, said something similar to an iconic Uncle Ben line before he had the chance to do it. It’s almost as if all the Spider-Man stories out there have similar themes for our beloved webbed heroes!

The quote in question is when Cassie says, “When you take on the responsibility, great power will come”—delivered with Dakota Johnson’s iconic dry delivery. Many of the Spider-Man stories have themes of power and responsibility woven into them because, well, that’s kind of the character’s entire deal. So Cassie saying this, while not exactly the quote that Peter’s Uncle Ben will eventually say to him, isn’t really out of the ordinary.

While talking with GamesRadar+, director S.J. Clarkson talked about Madame Web’s comic book background and how she wanted honor the character’s history while also addressing the line in question. “We wanted to be honorable of the comics and where she came from,” she said. “And I think that every hero has a moment where their mentor or someone important to them gives them a line which inspires them on the way, and this felt like a nod to where she was from while also making it hers.”

All this to say: It’s really not that deep, and people blowing it out of proportion are being absurd. She did not exactly say, “With great power comes great responsibility,” and it is not sold to us that she gave the idea to Ben Parker (Adam Scott) to eventually say it to his nephew. If anything, maybe she saw into the future and saw what Ben says and was inspired by that!

While Madame Web is not high art (and my 3/5 review makes it clear that I just thought it was okay!), these responses to it are over the top.

Your Spider-Man movie is not ruined because Madame Web said a line about responsibility.

Every time there is a new movie in a beloved franchise, especially when it is in its own timeline, there comes a sea of angry voices furious that one thing maybe changes one other thing. What makes this especially frustrating with the commentary on Madame Web is that this movie exists in an entirely separate universe from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies, from Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man films, and even Tom Holland’s trilogy. This is a separate, fourth Peter Parker we’re dealing with.

This line, while not even the exact same, is just a common thought process among the spider people. Hitting a dead horse when it is already down just feels like outrage for the sake of it. I stand by the fact that Madame Web is fun to watch for the music, for Adam Scott, and for just watching a cheesy superhero movie like we used to way back when. Remember Daredevil (2003)?

All of this is just to say that we all should relax. No, Madame Web is not a good movie, but it’s just trying to have a little fun, and I had fun watching it. Cassie talking about responsibility and power just comes with the territory.

