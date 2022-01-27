Is Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett has been surprising fans each week with new looks into characters we knew back in the original trilogy, as well as giving us a deeper understanding of the world after the Empire fell. The Temuera Morrison and Min-Na Wen-led series has started to add in well known characters, and now fans have questions about who we could see in the future!

Luke Skywalker returned to the world of Star Wars in season 2 of The Mandalorian when he came to get Grogu. Seeing him return was a welcome surprise for fans, and now we want to know: Is Luke Skywalker going to be in The Book of Boba Fett? As of right now, we don’t know, but there’s reason to speculate. Episode 5 of the series was called “The Return of the Mandalorian” and brought Din Djarin back into the fold and he agreed to help Boba after visiting his “little friend.”

So does that mean that Luke could show up in one of the last two episodes of the series? There is, frankly, a very good chance of it. Everything in “The Return of the Mandalorian” was setting up Din Djarin reuniting with Grogu, and for that to happen, he’d have to go to where Luke Skywalker has set up the Jedi temple to train his new students.

Sure, Din could go to see Grogu without coming across Luke, but there is a high chance that if we see Luke’s Jedi Temple, we’d get a glimpse of our dramatic Jedi master.

The future of Skywalker

Between Return of the Jedi and where we see Luke at the end of The Force Awakens, we know that Luke builds a temple to train new Jedi and takes on his nephew Ben Solo as a pupil, until Luke believes that Ben is going to turn to the dark side and considers killing his own flesh and blood. It’s dark, and fans got a look into that time with The Last Jedi, but what The Mandalorian did was give us hope that we’d see Luke building his own Jedi Temple and getting a look into how he was as a master to students like Grogu before Ben solo arrived.

It might not be within the last two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, but maybe the future of the extended universe on Disney+ will give us a look into what Luke Skywalker was doing between the original trilogy and the sequel trilogy.

So right now, we don’t know whether or not he’ll show up in episode six or seven of The Book of Boba Fett, but with what Din Djarin said to Fennec Shand at the end of the episode, we can assume that Din knows where to find Grogu and will be going to find his son once again. The question now is just when is that going to happen?

(image: Lucasfilm)

