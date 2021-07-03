HBO has decided not to renew Misha Green’s horror drama Lovecraft Country. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

The series, based on Matt Ruff’s book of the same name, followed Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) for a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael K. Williams). The series melded the monstrous racism of the time with Lovecraft-inspired monsters, creating a wholly original and inventive horror series that was both fantastical and painfully real.

Lovecraft Country, which was executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, was met with critical acclaim and had solid ratings, so why did it get canceled? Many assume that the series ran out of narrative runway. Season one adapted the book in its entirety, with season 2 expanding into original territory. It’ a model that many series have adapted with varying degrees of success, like HBO’s own Big Little Lies and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Showrunner and head writer Misha Green previously said, “I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of.”

Green and her writers room planned out a take for the second season, which HBO ultimately turned down. Green shared some teasers on Twitter for what she had in mind for season 2:

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

It’s a disappointing and unearned ending to a smart original series that frankly deserved better.

