The special beach episode from ‘Love Sea’ is a must-see

Love Sea’s special episode featured a well-earned trip to the beach. Rak (Tongrak) and Masahamut (Mut) got to spend some much-needed time together, while Vivi and Prin resolved the unbearable tension between them.

Recommended Videos

The special episode was tame, to say the least. Rak and Mut were still handsy, but the episode focused on the emotional aspect of their relationship. Let’s be honest—it doesn’t get better than Rak cooking for Mut and watching them be cuddly with each other. These two are going strong, and Mut even tells Rak that he wants to build a future with him. That’s not exactly a proposal, but it might as well be.

Rak tells Mut, “I don’t know if forever exists, but I want to believe it.” Fanfic writers watching that scene were probably clutching their pens hard after hearing those words, though the romantic words aren’t necessarily surprising, given that Rak himself is a romance novelist.

WATCH: #FortPeat's '#LoveSeaTheSeries' released a minute-long intro on Valentine's Day.?https://t.co/diRpUduuUB



The series, based on MAME's unreleased novel of the same name, follows while on the road seeking ideas for his latest novel, Tongrak, a well-known romance author,… pic.twitter.com/NFMuN0qkpO — BL Update (@BLUPDATE2022) February 15, 2024

They finally kissed!

Although Rak and Mut are always at the center of the series, let’s face it—you’ve definitely been focused on Vivi and Prin, too. These two had me screaming, “Just kiss already!” in front of my screen. Their vibes were giving more than friends, but Prin couldn’t come to terms with her feelings for Vivi.

Just as much as Rak and Mut needed time together, so did Vivi and Prin. This special episode wasn’t a mere fun filler episode. Vivi and Prin bonded a little more and finally kissed. It happened at the end of the episode, but it’s better late than never.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy