Loki season 2 was clearly Kang-central, but it also opened a door to step away from the multi-variant villain, if Marvel Studios so chooses. With the ongoing controversy and legal case surrounding actor Jonathan Majors who plays Kang/Victor Timely/millions of other variants, it could well be that Marvel intends to cut its losses and step away from the actor and his future in the MCU.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all episodes of Loki.

Indeed, according to highly speculative rumours reported via MCU expert Joanna Robinson on the House of R Ringer podcast, Marvel may have already removed Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness from the upcoming film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This is allegedly because the studio is moving away from Kang altogether, with rumoured potential villains like Doctor Doom and Galactus ready in the wings.

Some might say that, as it was only just confirmed in Quantamania that all Kangs look the same, with quite literally millions of Majors-faced variants appearing in the post-credit scene of the Ant-Man movie, it’s too late to steer clear from Kang as a main villain.

I mean they kinda have already established that every kang is Jonathan majors so it makes sense why they are seemingly abandoning it for now and pivoting to the nostalgia bait that people seem to eat up pic.twitter.com/wSWBfCaFLR — Christian. (@chriswashere321) November 16, 2023

However, while on the face of it the finale of Loki only doubled down on this, with a war room dedicated to hunting down all the Kangs from all the timelines. However, it also offers a path out of the path the franchise appears to be on, if that’s where the studio wants to go.

With Loki now acting as a new Loom, he is seemingly in charge of taking care of all the timelines. We clearly saw the timelines turn green with Loki’s life-saving power, but other changes could also be at play. Loki’s magic is now coursing through all the timelines, perhaps making other changes along the way—perhaps even changing how certain variants look.

Many fans are calling for Majors to be recast in light of the assault allegations, so using Loki’s influence as a way for all Kang variants to be changed would be a straightforward solution both on and off-screen. Of course, it’s likely that Marvel Studios won’t make any rash decisions until Majors’ trial is concluded, with him anticipated to start his trial on November 29. No changes were made for Loki season 2 at least, so it could well be that Marvel also intends to weather the storm, so to speak. Only time will tell.

(featured image: Disney)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]