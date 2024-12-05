Cheerful enthusiastic patriotic person displaying the symbol of Korea
‘Live streaming a military coup is crazy’: Social media breaks over South Korea’s overnight stint with martial law

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Dec 5, 2024 06:35 am

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol tried to stage a military coup in the middle of the night. Citizens immediately rose and fought back, much to the admiration and amusement of social media users.

President Yoon imposed martial law on December 4, 2024, at midnight. During his address, he justified his declaration as a means to “crush anti-state forces that have been wreaking havoc.” Lawmakers and Korean citizens did not heed to Yoon’s threats.

Protestors appeared outside the National Assembly building and blocked servicemen from entering. National Assembly members were just as opposed to the president’s move. 190 of the 300 members of parliament got out of bed and unanimously voted against the declaration of martial law.

While it’s undeniably a courageous display to protect democracy, social media users far and wide were left with a mix of emotions. Some felt confused—understandably so since a lot had happened within just three hours after President Yoon declared martial law. Many more were amused, especially at Democracy Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who livestreamed his journey to the National Assembly in the middle of the night at YouTube. Since the building was blockaded, he had to climb a wall to pass through.

A politician parkouring in a livestream is an unexpected string of words, but here we are. Social media users were just as amused by the absurdity, with one writing, “Livestreaming a military coup is crazy.” Many agreed and thought that this was a “defining moment in history.”

The ‘divas’ who fought for democracy

Meanwhile, some couldn’t help but think of Lee Jae-myung as an icon. One wrote, “He’s an icon, he’s a diva, and he is the moment!”

Lee wasn’t the only member of parliament to get praise from social media users. Ahn Gwi-ryung, his partymate, also got admiration from social media users for grabbing  and diverting a rifle that was pointed at protesters. She then shouted at the man, “Are you not ashamed?” Needless to say, Ahn also earned the title “diva” from social media users for her bravery. It seems that Ahn will be immortalized as a diva alongside her coworker Lee, from now on.

The struggle paid off for South Koreans. The president lifted martial law at 4:30 am—making it the shortest martial law period in history. More than anything, social media users were touched by the urgent and unwavering response of South Korean politicians to protect democracy. President Yoon Suk-yeol is urged to resign following his abrupt and dangerous declaration.

