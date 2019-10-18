Listen to Bestselling Author Renée Ahdieh’s Beautiful New YA Vampire Romance

Plunge into a vampire-studded romance set in sumptuous 19th century New Orleans. New York Times Bestselling author Renée Ahdieh is back with The Beautiful, a world where vampires hide in plain sight in a city ruled by the dead.

Young adult fantasy fans will want to bury their fangs in The Beautiful, which you can listen to right now as an audiobook. The scintillating story of Celine Rousseau’s adventures amongst the glamorous undead is for lovers of fantasy, romance, mystery, history, and anyone who appreciates a delicious dive into the supernatural underworld. Vampires are back, my friends.

Here’s what we know about The Beautiful:

In 1872, New Orleans is a city ruled by the dead. But to seventeen-year-old Celine Rousseau, New Orleans is a safe haven after she’s forced to flee her life as a dressmaker in Paris. Taken in by the sisters of the Ursuline convent in the middle of the carnival season, Celine is quickly enraptured by the vibrant city, from its music to its fancy soirées and even its danger. She becomes embroiled in the city’s glitzy underworld, known as La Cour des Lions, after catching the eye of the group’s enigmatic leader, Sébastien Saint Germain. When the body of one of the girls from the convent is found in Sébastien’s own lair—the second dead girl to turn up in recent weeks—Celine battles her attraction to Sébastien and suspicions about his guilt along with the shame of her own horrible secret. After a third murder, New Orleans becomes gripped by the terror of a serial killer on the loose—one who has now set Celine in his sights. As the murderer stalks her, Celine finally takes matters into her own hands, only to find herself caught in the midst of an age-old feud between the darkest creatures of the night, where the price of forbidden love is her life. At once a sultry romance and a decadent, thrilling mystery, master storyteller Renée Ahdieh embarks on her most potent fantasy series yet.

Listen to The Beautiful right here. Like Sébastien Saint Germain, this one’s hard to resist.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com