Things We Saw Today: David Letterman’s 2013 Interview with Lindsay Lohan Is Something Else

By Rachel LeishmanFeb 14th, 2021, 5:50 pm

lindsay lohan on letterman

We’re in something of a renaissance right now in regards to the early 2000s. Sort of. Because of Promising Young Woman and everything happening in the Free Britney movement, many are looking back at how we treated women of the past and starting to re-evaluate. Which brought up a 2013 interview between David Letterman and Lindsay Lohan.

The Freaky Friday star was on Late Show with David Letterman in 2013 and clearly did not talk to Letterman about her upcoming stay in rehab in the pre-interview. Letterman brought it up live on air and when the star made it clear that she wasn’t really here for talking about it, Letterman continues to push her regardless.

Many took to Twitter to praise Lohan for how she handled the interview and call out this trend that has been happening for years on talk-shows and in how we address young female stars in tabloids.

But the point is that she shouldn’t have had to deal with this. And by pointing out it wasn’t in the pre-interview, it means that she hadn’t approved the conversation and yet Letterman pushed and pushed. We have to do better than what this interview was and that means calling out past bad behavior so we can do better in the future.

