We’re in something of a renaissance right now in regards to the early 2000s. Sort of. Because of Promising Young Woman and everything happening in the Free Britney movement, many are looking back at how we treated women of the past and starting to re-evaluate. Which brought up a 2013 interview between David Letterman and Lindsay Lohan.

The Freaky Friday star was on Late Show with David Letterman in 2013 and clearly did not talk to Letterman about her upcoming stay in rehab in the pre-interview. Letterman brought it up live on air and when the star made it clear that she wasn’t really here for talking about it, Letterman continues to push her regardless.

This Lindsay Lohan interview on David Letterman in 2013 is horrifying to watch now. pic.twitter.com/lZxKVvbVB0 — (@treytylor) February 13, 2021

Many took to Twitter to praise Lohan for how she handled the interview and call out this trend that has been happening for years on talk-shows and in how we address young female stars in tabloids.

I have…. so much respect for how Lindsay Lohan handled Letterman’s blatant attempt to blind-side and humiliate her. https://t.co/7qqEoucipc — ella dawson (@brosandprose) February 13, 2021

It always open season on women. https://t.co/c0Am6HGo8A — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 14, 2021

Anytime you get bullies or haters who relentlessly dig and prod at you, strive to channel Lindsay Lohan confiscating David Letterman’s own script from him like he’s a child and saying “This is my show now.” https://t.co/XX2SWklv1I — Shannon (@ShannonZKiller) February 14, 2021

She handles this incredibly well, and should not have had to https://t.co/h864yrHWxq — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 14, 2021

But the point is that she shouldn’t have had to deal with this. And by pointing out it wasn’t in the pre-interview, it means that she hadn’t approved the conversation and yet Letterman pushed and pushed. We have to do better than what this interview was and that means calling out past bad behavior so we can do better in the future.

