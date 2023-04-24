John Oliver Made Bud Light the Soulless and Empty Ad They Deserve

Listen, I know we’re all tired of hearing about Bud Light and how conservatives are mad at them for partnering with a trans influencer for one brand ad, but I think it’s worth talking about at least one more time as John Oliver may have put the final nail in this controversy’s coffin.

Oliver used the opening segment of the most recent episode of Last Week Tonight to make fun of the deranged response to Bud Light’s decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney for one Instagram ad and the terrible response Anheuser-Busch had to the backlash. He specifically called out the response from Kid Rock, as the singer chose to film himself shooting boxes of Bud Light in “protest.” Hilariously, Oliver pointed out that “Child Rock” may have gotten some help destroying the boxes as the “three blasts that actually destroy the cases appear to be coming from the right.” He also shared other videos of people destroying cans of Bud Light that they had already purchased, stating that if there’s “one thing that hurts a company, it’s destroying their product after it’s already been purchased.”

The host went on to explain that Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, had a shitty response to a bunch of bigots “boycotting” their products. Part of Anheuser-Busch’s statement apologizing for their partnership with Mulvaney read, “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.” Oliver then correctly points out that the company shouldn’t blame both sides of this ridiculous issue because “the two sides are: I am trans, and that makes me so mad I’m gonna shoot $65 worth of non-refundable beer.”

Bud Light Has A New Commercial That’s a Real Nothing Burger

Oliver then played a newly released commercial from Bud Light, in which a horse can be seen galloping through different parts of America while the narrator waxes on about the fact that Bud Light was built for different people and that the “story is bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit.” The commercial also, in a super bizarre choice, showed the New York City skyline while the narrator said “remember,” which is a common phrase used to refer to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Unsurprisingly, Oliver roasted their commercial, claiming that the company was so afraid of offending everyone that they basically put out an ad that said nothing. He also pointed out the random 9/11 reference, saying, “Shots of a horse running through the planes and remembering 9/11 feels less like an ad and more like the results of feeding an AI program the prompt: America, freedom, I’m sorry.”

So, in true Last Week Tonight fashion, Oliver then debuted a new Bud Light commercial that really captures the spirit of nothingness the company seemed to be going for.

Last Week Tonight Schools Bud Light With a New Commercial

Before debuting their new commercial, Oliver explained why the new ad from Anheuser-Busch was a huge “huge misfire” because they’re essentially cozying up with bigots who are willing to destroy their products over something so small. He then noted that if the company was willing to appease the worst part of its consumer base, they should really go for it before showing the ad made by his team.

The Bud Light commercial made by Last Week Tonight perfectly captured what Anheuser-Busch seems to want their beer to stand for: America, the troops, hot dogs, and the freedom to be yourself—unless the person you are offends part of their consumer base, then you shouldn’t have that freedom at all. All of this while stock footage of Fourth of July barbecues and horses plays in the background to really drive home that sense of bland, inoffensive Americaness. Honestly, if you played Oliver’s commercial and the real Bud Light commercial back to back, I couldn’t tell the difference. They’re both empty, soulless, and want to appeal to the most bigoted and fragile of people.

So, here you go, Bud Light! John Oliver just made your next commercial for free!

(featured image: screenshot)

