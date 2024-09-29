Lady Gaga channels her inner Harley Quinn on the ‘Harlequin’ album

Little Monsters, we are getting not one but TWO Lady Gaga albums this season!

Earlier this month, Lady Gaga teased an upcoming album, with a lead single to be released in October. Just a few weeks after her last album announcement, Gaga also announced Harlequin, the soundtrack album for the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

When will Lady Gaga release Harlequin?

Harlequin was released on September 27, 2024. The album features 13 songs and is not considered an official Lady Gaga album due to its status as a soundtrack album. Instead, it’s been labeled as a “companion album” for the film. The cover art features Lady Gaga as her character in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux. https://t.co/86Y4cI5jSl pic.twitter.com/t8ifrVtJLF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 24, 2024

The track list is as follows:

“Good Morning” “Get Happy (2024)” “Oh, When the Saints” “World on a String” “If My Friends Could See Me Now” “That’s Entertainment” “Smile” “The Joker” “Folie à Deux” “Gonna Build a Mountain” “Close to You” “Happy Mistake” “That’s Life”

When will Joker: Folie à Deux be released?

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. Lady Gaga has teased that her version of Harlequin will be different from how other actresses have portrayed the character in the past. That’s not necessarily surprising, as Todd Phillips’ previous Joker movie was far removed from the character’s DC lore, too.

Lady Gaga told Access Hollywood, “You know my version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters. I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun.”

