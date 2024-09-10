My longstanding dream to try a Krabby Patty might finally be coming true

Have you ever wanted to try a Krabby Patty? Ever since SpongeBob SquarePants premiered in 1999 and I saw a bunch of anchovies go absolutely wild for it, I know I have. Turns out, this particular wish may soon be granted—and from a surprising source.

Recommended Videos

On August 30, an internal memo at Wendy’s dated August 16 said that the fast food chain would be offering a Krabby Patty meal to celebrate SpongeBob‘s 25th anniversary. As much as the last bit of that sentence makes me uncomfortably grapple with my own mortality, it’s an exciting prospect.

If you’ve been living under a rock like Patrick for the last 25 years, the Krabby Patty is the “crown jewel” of the Krusty Krab, where SpongeBob works as a fry cook. The Krabby Patty is famous around Bikini Bottom. Its big point of distinction is its secret sauce, the secret formula for which the restaurant’s foremost business rival, Plankton, is constantly trying to steal.

Wendy’s version of the Krabby Patty would use their “premium” hamburger and add the much-coveted “secret sauce.” Do I trust Wendy’s to come up with the best secret sauce recipe? No. Do I want you to please just let me have this anyway? Yes.

Also on the special promotional menu would be a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. Despite its name, the frosty would be pineapple-mango flavored.

Is it real? When will I know?

Wendy’s has not made any efforts to confirm or deny the rumor. In fact, that’s exactly what a representative told TODAY.com: “While we can’t confirm what’s coming down Wendy’s innovation pipeline, we can share that we’re always looking to bring fans new menu items inspired by our fans’ cravings.”

That’s definitely not a denial, which, in this case, is promising. Still, take this rumor with a pinch of salt. You don’t want to be like SpongeBob, screaming about this promotion, only for Squidward to take it out of your hands.

Fortunately, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to figure out if the rumor is true or not. The leaked memo claims that the promotion would kick off on October 8, 2024, and stay in Wendy’s locations all through spooky season, ending on November 11. It also says the Krabby Patty meal would be available only in the US, Canada, and Guam.

This is what will be running exclusively through my brain until either October 8 or until Wendy’s comes out and crushes my dreams:

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy