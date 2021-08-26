The King’s Man is a look at the Kingsman franchise from its origin, meaning we’re going to see how the Kingsman were created and how they ended up becoming the tailors/spies we know and love from movies like The Secret Service and The Golden Circle.

The new Red Band trailer for The King’s Man is the kind of raunchy action we’ve come to know and love from this franchise. Multiple F-Bombs, high action, and a lot of fun nonsense, the new trailer is probably the first that gives us some actual insight into the movie.

Honestly, I wish this The King’s Man trailer played “Rasputin” by Boney M. That’s the only thing it’s missing.

Frankly, this movie could just be Ralph Fiennes walking around in a fun coat and I’d be excited, but the hilarious addition of Rasputin saying, “I only make decisions when my stomach is full or my balls are empty,” and dancing around? Delightful. I’m on board and I have no questions.

That’s what makes the Kingsman franchise so fascinating to me. They’re completely absurd and action-packed and a commentary on the spy-drama while still being completely unique. There’s not a movie out there like Kingsman: The Secret Service, and there certainly isn’t more than one movie of Pedro Pascal using an electric whip.

The new trailer does give us a little look into Gemma Arterton’s Polly, which I do love that these movies have the stereotypical “here’s our lady spy” role in each of them. At their core, the Kingsman movies are making fun of things like James Bond (or, in the case of the Statesmen, things like Indiana Jones) and how they are playing into these archetypes. I recognize that these movies are not for everyone, but for me, they just work as a brilliantly fun commentary on the genre as a whole.

This movie is going to give us a look into the history we already know and love, particularly with the Unwin family. According to IMDb, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is playing Lee Unwin in the movie, which is notable because Eggsy Unwin (Taron Egerton) is our hero in the first two (and then subsequent) Kingsman films.

Do I need an origin to the Kingsman organization? Do I need to know more of the lore of the Unwin family or who else was Merlin in the organization? (In this movie, it’s Stanley Tucci!) Absolutely not, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to consume every bit of Kingsman content coming my way. As much as I love James Bond and spy movies in general, I think that I love the world of the Kingsman even more, and getting to see Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, and Harris Dickinson tackle its origin delights me to no end!

(image: 20th Century Fox)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]