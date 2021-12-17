<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The final season of Killing Eve is coming soon, and it is likely going to be a bloody and messy ride.

From the Press Release:

After the emotional climax of Season 3, Eve (Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer), and Carolyn (BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’ Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge, and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced, and totally glorious series finale. Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) continues the Killing Eve tradition of a new lead writer every season, following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. Neal is also an executive producer on Season 4.

Killing Eve has had a sliding scale of quality, mostly due to the inconsistency with how Sandra Oh’s Eve has been treated despite being the titular character. There is hope that, with the backlash of how white the writers’ room is and other feedback about Asian representation, the finale will give Eve the sendoff she deserves.

Yetide Badaki is going to be starring in the Starz series about the life of African Warrior Queen Nzinga (via Deadline)

Authorities on Thursday have decided to issue a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone. (via HuffPo)

Regina King will star as the trailblazing Shirley Chisholm in a new film written and directed by John Ridley. The film, which King will also produce, chronicles Chisholm’s historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive conversations with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jbK8JlhU4a — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) December 16, 2021

Doja Cat says she has no plans to work with Dr. Luke in the future. (via A.V. Club)

“The most sinister part is telling cast & crew the public doesn’t need to be notified about this.” Broadway whistleblower, an IATSE crew member, comes forward. Says all Broadway in danger of COVID shutdown. Has messaged me with specific allegations endangering cast/crew/audience: pic.twitter.com/UHx58RBCmB — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 16, 2021



