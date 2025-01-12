Kelsea Ballerini dishes on ‘wildly uncomfortable year’ just days before kicking off her first-ever arena tour

Kelsea Ballerini is reflecting on her past year. The “Penthouse” singer took to her Instagram to share a few words with her fans about what she learned in 2024, just before she heads out on the road for her upcoming tour later this month.

Recommended Videos

Alongside her words, she shared a carousel of photos, starting with a photo of Ballerini smiling into the camera with a beautiful body of water behind her. As you scroll through the images, you will find photos of the singer on stage, videos of her and her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, and other moments throughout the year with friends and family.

“A few days late to the party, but 2024 took a few days to reflect on. Honestly, i couldn’t decide in a knee jerk how to round it up, but here’s a few things i’ve landed on and want to share in the name of navigating growing up together on here,” she wrote at the beginning of the caption.

Ballerini continued: “I spent majority of this year wildly uncomfortable. part of it intentional, knowing real growth and creativity (maybe even freedom) comes from pushing myself out of my comfort zone,” adding, “I took the most time off the road that i have in 10 years, and had to rewire my brain to not operate from a place of scarcity from that. then sat in the space to try new things, then actually made the jump and did them. shaking in my boots then learning im more capable than i give myself credit for. and checking a few things off the bucket list along the way (see you in arenas and the big red seat in the next month ?)”

She went on to talk about all of the other moments throughout the year that made her uncomfortable, including finding a steady level of love with Stokes, navigating her 30s, and being able to be still with her life rather than constantly on the go. She then ended the note by saying she wants to be able to “find comfort in being uncomfortable.”

Starting on January 21, Ballerini will be hitting the road again for her 2025 tour and we have all you need to know about the tour schedule, ticket prices, and more!

Kelsea Ballerini Live On Tour 2025 Tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to Kelsea Ballerini’s 2025 tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the arena. For opening night in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the Van Andel Arena, ticket prices are starting at $43 in Section 225. However, if you’d like to buy a ticket in either pit A or pit B, you might be paying upwards of $245.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to Kelsea Ballerini’s 2025 tour on StubHub.

Kelsea Ballerini Live On Tour 2025 Schedule

Kelsea Ballerini is kicking off her 2025 tour at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For the first half of the tour, she will be accompanied by Sasha Alex Sloan and MaRynn Taylor, and for the second half of the tour, Ashe and The Japanese House will be joining for a few dates. You can head to the singer’s website to see which tour dates each opener will be performing at. See below for the full schedule.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy