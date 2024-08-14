Kehlani & Javaughn Young-White feud, explained

Kehlani’s custody battle with ex-boyfriend Javaughn Young-White has just reached a new level of messy.

In July, Young-White filed for full custody of their five-year-old daughter Adeya, accusing Kehlani of being involved in a sex cult and allowing people from the, er, community to take care of their daughter. Since then, more allegations have come out concerning both parties, and it looks like it won’t be resolved soon.

It’s a long ride, so sit tight as we dissect the messy custody battle between Kehlani and Javaughn Young-White.

Javaughn Young-White files for custody of his and Kehlani’s daughter

At the end of July, Young-White claimed his daughter’s birth in 2019 was orchestrated by “what I would described as a cult.” Kehlani had a home birth and, in now-deleted posts, Young-White appeared to be present for the momentous event.

In court documents, Young-White alleges that Kehlani has been involved in the cult for years and that the group has full control over the singer’s actions, including the upbringing of their daughter. The most concerning part is that Young-White claims the cult was founded by a man accused of sexual assault, and that he has reportedly assaulted several women and young girls. Young-White believes that the cult leader, who goes by the name Neto, poses serious harm to Adeya and could possibly kill her.

Young-White claimed that in 2023, he discovered Neto performing religious ceremonies on his daughter, in a room alone with her. Young-White recalled being physically restrained and threatened by cult members as he attempted to take his daughter.

Kehlani denied all claims made against her. In a post made to her Instagram Story, she stated she had never put her child in harm’s way, nor had she left her child with anyone considered dangerous or unsafe.

Days later, Young-White shared a post to his story, revealing that the documents were submitted without his approval and that his representation did so due to their own disputes with the organization. He claimed that he was fed information by his representation and that when the allegations against Neto were brought forward to him, his daughter was no longer affiliated with the church. He then apologized to “Priest Neto” and the members of his church.

Kehlani files temporary restraining order against Javaughn Young-White

On August 13, it was revealed that Kehlani had filed a temporary restraining order against Young-White in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. In the court order, it was ruled that there could be a chance of child abduction due to Young-White’s history of abuse and lack of cooperation as a co-parent. However, no incidents of abuse were provided in the document.

With the restraining order in place, Young-White cannot contact Kehlani and their daughter Adeya. He is also required to stay at least 100 yards away from Kehlani’s home, Adeya’s school, or any place where Kehlani and Adeya could be. Additionally, Young-White is not allowed to travel with Adeya.

Young-White is prohibited from applying for passports and other travel-related documents. He is also banned from possessing or purchasing weapons, such as firearms and ammunition.

As of this writing, Kehlani has full custody of Adeya. A hearing for the restraining order request is scheduled to be held on September 3.

Javaughn Young-White accuses Kehlani of abuse and more

Soon after reports about the restraining order were released, Young-White took to his Instagram Stories to share several screenshots of messages between him and Kehlani, accusing the latter of abuse.

In one Story, Young-White recalled begging Kehlani to leave him alone and running away from her, only to have her follow him and barge through the door. He claims to have hidden in the bathroom as Kehlani demanded to speak with him. He also accused the singer of wanting him to be homeless.

In another shared message, he reveals that he informed Kehlani that he would no longer be speaking to her privately and that he would be finding a way to communicate with their daughter separately from Kehlani. Young-White claims his safety is in danger due to Kehlani’s “lying ability.” He will be speaking with Kehlani only with witnesses around, and will only have her number saved for emergencies. In later screenshots, Kehlani acknowledges Young-White’s messages.

Young-White then reveals that he has given Kehlani a chance to “retract,” which likely references the restraining order. In response, Kehlani states that she has been attempting to call him and that she is willing to retract the case and allegations made against Young-White.

Young-White also took time to address allegations that he was airing out their feud for money, revealing a text message from June where he asks for times money was spent on him to be recorded so that he can reimburse Kehlani. He stresses that he only wants to be there for their daughter and not money.

He also shared screenshots of Kehlani’s more positive messages to Young-White, such as Happy New Year messages and Father’s Day letters. He claims that whenever Kehlani needed him, he stuck by her side due to the love he has for his daughter.

In response to the accusations, Kehlani shared a post to her Instagram Story that reads, “I did not make a statement nor did I go to TMZ about my business.” This comes from allegations from fans that Kehlani approached TMZ to sensationalize her feud with Young-White.

As of this writing, Kehlani has not spoken further on the situation.

