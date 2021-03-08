Kathryn Hahn Talks About Agatha Harkness’ Journey on WandaVision and Her Future

One thing is true about WandaVision, and it’s that Kathryn Hahn’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Agatha Harkness is one that fans absolutely loved. Many of us knew she was Agatha from the start, but still, the reveal that she was the famed witch was worth it and gave us one of the best theme songs on the show.

The journey of Agatha Harkness from a nosy neighbor named Agnes to the full-blown witch we saw by the end of WandaVision has left fans wanting more Kathryn Hahn in their lives. The character, who plays a large part in Wanda’s storyline in the comics, came to Westview to see if she’d finally found the Scarlet Witch and was left trapped as the nosy neighbor to the rebuilding town in New Jersey.

But is that the last we’re going to see of Agatha Harkness or does she have more in store for Wanda Maximoff? Or will we just have to live with the knowledge that Agatha is trapped in New Jersey throughout the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Talking to the New York Times, Kathryn Hahn opened up about how Agatha feels about being trapped in Westview.

“I actually don’t think, ultimately, that she minds it,” Hahn said. “She needed to rest for a hot second. She’s been very restless. I think she was very lonely, for a very, very long time. She loves having the companionship — loves the mailman, loves Ralph, loves Dottie. For the moment, I think she’s actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte.”

The thing is, Agatha has been around for quite some time. We know that she was around during the Salem Witch Trials and who knows how much longer she’s been around prior to that. So maybe she does need a bit of a break and being stuck in Westview will give her some much needed time off.

But that might not be the last time we see her. As for whether or not Kathryn Hahn would come back as Agatha, she seemed to be very into the idea of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I want to,” Hahn said of her return to the MCU. “Now that I have a taste of it, I’m like, ahh. I really, really love it.”

There are so many storylines that can still happen and, in the comics, Wanda and Agatha do work together (even if Agatha wipes Wanda’s memory later), so there could be a return for Agatha in the future. Her introduction into the MCU opens up a world of possibilities, and look, we’re all obsessed with Agatha Harkness right now, so bringing us more Kathryn Hahn is just what the town witch ordered.

