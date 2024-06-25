K. Will’s Iconic ‘Please Don’t’ Music Video Sequel Plot Twist Is Destroying Us All

We’ve all been wishing for a sequel to the “Please Don’t” music video by K. Will since it came out in 2011. We all wanted a happy ending for the male lead, played by actor Seo In-guk, who was in love with his best friend.

Recommended Videos

Let’s just say some wishes shouldn’t come true. K. Will’s latest single, which is a direct sequel to the first video, decided to pull off yet another cruel plot twist. The new video, titled “No Sad Song for My Broken Heart,” has left most K-pop fans in tears.

Ahn Jae-hyun’s character entered a funeral hall, and Seo In-guk was seen lurking around, as well. But this isn’t just a mutual friend’s funeral. In the end, it is revealed that Seo In-guk’s character is already dead. This is his funeral, and Ahn Jae-hyun is left in tears over his best friend’s death.

This ending feels homophobic

The sequel came out on June 20, 2024, and everyone thought we’d finally see the best friends become something more. But we were wrong, and it seems we’ll never see these two men happily in love. Seeing “No Sad Song for My Broken Heart” end with a “burying your gays” trope during Pride Month just feels so wrong.

Like in the first music video, the best friends were just not meant to be with each other. For everyone else who isn’t familiar with the lore, K. Will’s first music video, “Please Don’t,” featured the same couple of best friends. In that video, Seo In-guk was portrayed as the jealous best man at a wedding.

For most of the video’s duration, it was implied that the best man was jealous of the groom—until the ending came, where Seo In-guk was seen tearing a group picture of himself, the bride, and his best friend. Instead of putting himself and the bride together, he tore her from the picture and placed himself beside the groom. This was a monumental video back in 2011, and fans have been begging for a sequel since.

kwill if you don't make another gay song for them with alternative ending where they're both happily in love and married with 10 dogs iam gonna book a flight and fight you with my own hands istg https://t.co/Y8KT872LgB — latte, Sp. OMG (@hundredlatte_) June 20, 2024

Fans even theorized that the best friend, portrayed by actor Ahn Jae-hyun, had divorced his wife in the first music video. But that’s clearly not what happened. Some fans noticed that Seo In-guk and Ahn Jae-hyun had the same watch, possibly implying that there was time travel involved to save each other. This led others to believe that Seo In-guk’s character is still alive, but he and Ahn Jae-hyun can’t become closer because tragedy is bound to strike.

None of these theories have been confirmed. What a tragic way to end Pride Month.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy