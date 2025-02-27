Blackpink Has Announced A World Stadium Tour: Cities, Best Prices, Dates

Blackpink is going on tour! This is major news as the last time the K-pop girl band performed together was during their 2023 tour in Seoul on September 17, 2023. Since then, the girls have been focusing on their solo music, leaving fans to question if the group would ever get back together to perform again. Now, it looks like they are!

However, the 2025 world tour only consists of 10 shows across the world, starting with two shows in Seoul, South Korea, on July 5 and 6 before they make their way to North America, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, and Tokyo.

Back in 2023, the girl band went on a much longer tour, consisting of stops at the Dodger Stadium and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. They even headlined Coachella that year.

Blackpink took to their Instagram to announce the tour on Wednesday, February 19 with a simple graphic of the tour dates that read “Blackpink 2025 World Tour.” Continue reading to see how you can buy tickets to the upcoming tour and the full schedule.

BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour Tickets

Tickets to Blackpink’s 2025 world tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 27, at 3 PM local time, but fans can buy tickets now to see the K-pop group on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on where you see the girls perform and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets to opening night in North America at the SoFi Stadium in California are being sold $210 in the Upper Level. Click the link below for a full list of tour dates and ticket prices.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets for BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour on StubHub.

BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour Schedule

Blackpink is going on a world tour! The girl K-pop group is kicking off their tour in North America, with their first stop being Inglewood, California on July 12 at the SoFi Stadium. The girls will then make their way to Chicago and Queens before they hit up other major cities in different countries. See the full tour schedule below.

