‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Yuji’s Domain Expansion, explained

Domain Expansion … MARY SUE ARTICLE!!! Now that you are trapped inside of my domain, all of my words are guaranteed to hit. My explanation of Yuji’s Domain Expansion from Jujutsu Kaisen will make total, complete, and undeniable sense. Now, prepare yourself.

Recommended Videos

First off, what is a Domain Expansion?

A Domain Expansion is a Jujutsu Sorcerer’s trump card. It’s an advanced barrier technique that is said to be the pinnacle of jujutsu sorcery. The ultimate attack. To understand the Domain Expansion, first we must understand the Innate Domain. What’s that? An Innate Domain is essentially the inner landscape of a jujutsu sorcerer—basically what the inside of their mind and soul looks like. Everyone has one. Sorcerers. Non-sorcerers. Hell, even cursed spirits have innate domains. Only a select few Jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits are skilled enough to manipulate their innate domains, however. This manipulation of one’s innate domain reaches its most sophisticated expression with the Domain Expansion.

By infusing cursed energy into their innate domain, a Jujutsu sorcerer is able to outwardly manifest their mindscape into the physical world. After their domain is manifested (or “expanded”), they create a barrier around that domain, forming a shell in which they can trap an enemy. Any enemy caught inside a user’s Domain Expansion is essentially doomed, as all attacks made by the user of the Domain Expansion are guaranteed to hit, with generally fatal results. In extremely rare circumstances, a user is able to perform a Domain Expansion without creating a barrier to seal in that mental landscape. So far, only the King of Curses Sukuna and Kenjaku have been shown to be able to do this. To manifest a Domain Expansion without a barrier has been described as the equivalent of painting a picture on thin air instead of canvas. Impossible. Divine.

What is Yuji’s Domain Expansion?

Not much is known about Yuki’s Domain Expansion, considering we were only given a glimpse of it during his battle with Sukuna. Yuji was able to develop the technique after training with Grade 1 sorcerer Atsuya Kusakabe. With all of his comrades defeated, Yuji was forced to fight The King of Curses alone, trapping Sukuna in a never-before-seen Domain Expansion.

As for what that Domain Expansion can do? We don’t exactly know. All we can say for certain is that Yuji’s technique is powerful, as it was able to revert Sukuna back to his true form, rather than how he looks while in control of Megumi Fushiguro’s body. We also know that the Domain Expansion might actually be an Incomplete type (one that has not been infused with a cursed technique) considering Yuji himself admitted that he hadn’t had enough time to refine the technique. While the finer details of Yuji’s Domain Expansion are still unknown, we know for a fact that it looks pretty damn cool.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy