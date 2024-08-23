‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: How did Sukuna take over Megumi?

How did Sukuna take over Megumi? It was pretty easy. Unlike the painstaking way he took over Jujutsu Kaisen’s hero Yuji Itadori, he barely had to lift a finger to get Megumi under his control. Well, he did lift one finger. Pretty hard.

How did this happen?

Okay so Sukuna, as we all know, is one of the most (if not the most) powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and was once the most powerful Jujutsu sorcerer to ever live (sorry, Gojo). He also has a thing for fingers. This ancient sorcerer was able to infuse his spirit into his twenty fingers, called The Twenty Indestructible Fingers, which render him effectively immortal. Anyone who eats these fingers (because that’s a thing that people in this world do) will gain tremendous spiritual power. The problem? Sukuna is able to reincarnate himself inside of them.

We saw this happen to Yuji Itadori. Kid popped a finger like a Pringle and became Skunk’s new host at the beginning of the series. Because Yuji only ate one finger, Sukuna’s power influence over him was small—but as Yuji kept eating fingers, Sukuna’s latent power began to grow. Eventually, Sukuna strikes a deal with Yuji (a deal that Yuji can’t even remember) that whenever Yuji chants that word “enchain” Sukuna will be allowed to have full control over Yuji’s bod for one minute. The only catch? He’s not allowed to kill anyone during the takeover.

As the story progresses, Sukuna develops sort of a thing for Yuji’s friend Megumi. Megumi is a descendant of a powerful family of sorcerers called the Zen’in clan, which means he has inherited the clan’s Ten Shadow Techniques abilities. The kid’s talent makes him a perfect new vessel candidate for Sukuna. But how will Sukuna ever escape? By lifting a finger.

By the time of the Culling Game Arc, Yuji has swallowed quite a few of Sukuna’s fingers. This has allowed the King of Curses to slowly but surely build up his latent powers. Eventually, Sukuna is powerful enough to chant the word “enchain” himself and get his one minute of freedom. He can’t kill anyone while in control of Yuji’s body, but nobody ever said a thing about maiming. Sukuna concentrates his power into one of Yuji’s fingers, then rips it off and force feeds it to Megumi, who has been weakened in an earlier fight.

Now inside of Megumi, Sukuna struggles to gain full control of the kid’s body. To make his takeover complete, he needs to break Megumi’s soul. How does he do that? By killing Megumi’s sister using her brother’s own body to do it. Megumi is left psychologically broken by the attack, and Sukuna has a shiny new body to call his own.

