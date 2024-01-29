‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 250 Can’t Get Here Soon Enough

The latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen have brought untold amounts of devastation upon the series! Due to some particularly nasty actions undertaken by some particularly nasty villains, we are well into the Culling Game Arc. The human population is under threat by the machinations of evil ghost wizards! And only one knuckle-headed, spiky-haired anime protagonist can stop them!

And you’re about to find out how!

So when is Chapter 250 coming out?

According to reports, the newest chapter is set to release on February 4, 2024. That’s so soon! But wait, what about Chapter 248 and 249? Due to an unexpected delay during the holidays, JJK 249 wasn’t released until January 28. Chapter 249 includes a particularly shocking scene. One of the most shocking in the series! While the creators and crew have been pretty hush-hush about it, the manga’s editor Junya Fukuda called the scene in question an “extraordinary scene … I still can’t take my eyes off it.”

More “shocking” and “extraordinary” than the death of THAT character? You know who I’m talking about, the fan favorite character that no one thought would die until mean ol’ Sukuna crushed all of our collective dreams at happiness? Are you telling me that Jujutsu Kaisen is going to be able to top THAT!? I haven’t seen this sort of tragic oneupsmanship since the days of Attack on Titan, and I don’t think I’m ready for an experience like that again. Go easy on me, JJK. Please.

(Featured Image: MAPPA)

