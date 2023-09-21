José Hernández Has Seen the Stars and His Story Come to Life in ‘A Million Miles a Way’

Many of us have the dream of going to space some day. It doesn’t always work out for one reason or another. Whether that be because we’re not scientists or engineers or because we’re just not up to par with the space program, so be it. But the new movie A Million Miles Away gives us the hope that even if we are told no at the start, we can still try and try again to make our dreams a reality. Following the real life story of José Hernández (played beautifully by Michael Peña), the film details his journey from a kid working with his family to an engineer and eventually to a man in the space program.

I was lucky enough to speak with Hernández about seeing his story come to life and what it was like to was Peña go on this journey he embarked on. For him, it was less about seeing his story in front of him and more about reliving specific moments again as if it was the first time all over again.

“I think, to me as I watched, it’s always reliving the blast off. Because that’s the most dynamic part of your training as an astronaut,” he said. “It’s when you really get on a rocket. You blast off into space. And you go from zero to 17,500 miles an hour in eight and a half minutes. And so, to me, that’s kind of like the culmination of everything, reliving that experience. And when I see Michael there sitting on the seat and he’s getting ready, of course I see myself there because I lived those moments. And I said, yeah, I remember how I felt at that point. And, it is pretty interesting.”

You can see our full chat here:

A Million Miles Away is available on Prime Video now.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]