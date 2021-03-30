When John Walker (Wyatt Russell) made his debut as the new Captain America on Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, audiences, as well as Sam and Bucky, wondered the same thing: who is this guy, and what is he doing with Cap’s shield?

The charmingly bickering duo of Sam and Bucky were fast united by their shared distaste and distrust of Walker, who perfectly embodies the casual arrogance of a white guy who has never been challenged. It’s an arrogance echoed by the rising tide of furious white men who voted for Donald Trump and stormed the Capitol building. It’s the same arrogance you hear every day from Republican congressmen and 2nd Amendment devotees.

People quickly picked up on Walker’s vibes, and soon this meme started popping up on our timeline of Captain Broseph being an arrogant d-bag. It’s the perfect marriage of an easily hate-able character with an all too familiar type of Online Guy. The guy who offers his opinion despite no one asking, who acts first and gets defensive later. The guy who refuses to acknowledge his own privilege while wielding it as a weapon. The guy who uses the word “cuck” unironically. He may think highly of himself, but we all know that simply doesn’t compare to woke king Steve Rogers.

“Gotta hear both sides…” https://t.co/a8u6uQ4dUA pic.twitter.com/s48gctnuqc — TASK Leader of the Invincible Cult #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) March 29, 2021

#JohnWalker thinks Captain Marvel should smile more. https://t.co/eFNlSoMV1K — TASK Leader of the Invincible Cult #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) March 29, 2021

Like all the best memes, this one is rooted in truth. John Walker is up to no good, and too arrogant to realize just how unprepared he is to call himself Captain America. In the meantime, we’ll keep enjoying these memes.

(image: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

