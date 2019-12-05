comScore

On the Heels of a Near-Perfect Campaign Ad, Joe Biden Challenges a Man to an IQ/Push-Up Contest

By Vivian KaneDec 5th, 2019, 5:49 pm

Joe Biden holds a microphone and raises a fist at an Iowa event.

Joe Biden’s campaign released a new ad Wednesday evening that’s arguably the best ad of the 2020 presidential race so far.

It’s all about what a worldwide laughing-stock Donald Trump is.

The idea of not wanting to be embarrassed by your president is definitely more anti-Trump than it is necessarily pro-Biden, but its goal is clearly to nab those moderate, probably older swing voters who may be looking to jump off the Trump train but might be wary of the more progressive Democrats. And in that, it’s an incredibly effective ad.

I sure hope whoever came up with that ad got a raise because it’s so much better than anything else that’s come out of the Biden campaign, it’s honestly shocking.

This is the same Biden campaign that’s currently on a “No Malarkey” bus tour across Iowa.

And then Thursday, right on the heels of that spectacular ad (as well as a really profound recent profile in The Atlantic), Biden goes and challenges an Iowa man to an IQ/push-up contest.

So long, goodwill, it was nice to briefly know you!

That man attended one of Biden’s events to tell him his concerns with the candidate: Biden’s age and his son’s work in Ukraine. Biden did not handle it well and called him a “damn liar.”

Joe Biden: One step forward, a million gaffes back.

(image: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
