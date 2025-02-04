“He’s replacing Nicole Scherzinger in SUNSET BLVD”: Joe Biden’s next career move comes with plenty of jokes

Now that Joe Biden is no longer President of the United States, he’s on to his next adventure. And that includes CAA behind him. The agency is helping Biden in his post-presidency career and the news had many online cracking jokes.

Recommended Videos

CAA reps some of our favorite actors, directors, and creatives. But a former President ending up as one of their clients isn’t rare. Think about how Barack Obama does podcasts with Bruce Springsteen. They need representation to help them navigate what they do after they leave the White House.

As Tom Zohar wrote “He’s replacing Nicole Scherzinger in SUNSET BLVD.” Others made jokes that are so weirdly specific to my own history that I had to take a moment and sit with my head in my hands. Like saying that Biden joined a UCB Improv 101 class.

It is funny because on one hand, this is completely normal and it isn’t that odd for someone in politics to sign up with an agency. But it is also hilarious to think about Biden doing some acting jobs in his free time. To be fair though, he has in the past already starred in a television show. We will never forget Joe Biden starring as himself on Parks & Recreation. And neither will Leslie Knope for that matter.

All the jokes about Biden joining CAA are funny to think about though. As Laura J. Brown wrote on X “He’s gonna date Olivia Benson before they ever let Elliot Stabler do it.” We all know this is going to end up being some kind of podcast deal or something like that but if our little bit of joy is joking about what roles Biden can take on, let us have this one thing. Because now I am picturing him guest starring in the next season of The White Lotus.





The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy