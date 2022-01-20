One of my favorite anime series to come out of 2020 was Jujutsu Kaisen, a series that hooked me so fast that I went and got caught up on the manga after only watching a handful of episodes. With the first season ending in early 2021, fans (myself included) have been wondering if there would be a season 2. If you read the manga you know that there is plenty of story left to tell, and with the success of the series and the recently released movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it would make sense to have a second season in the works.

According to Anime News Network, the president of the MBS television channel, Yōichi Mushiaki, made a statement at a press conference on the possibility of more finger swallowing, doggo summoning, and hammer bashing act. “At this time I’d like you all to wait for us to state a concrete plan. However, I think we can provide a development that will meet expectations.”

What could we see in season 2?

Slight manga spoilers

If the anime continues to go in order of the events of the manga, the next arc will be a flashback that delves into Gojo’s past. This is an arc that shows Gojo from back when he was a student at Jujutsu High as he goes on a mission that, not to sound dramatic on main, changes everything. It’s one of those arcs that shows a different side to the overpowered, laid-back character who you think you know while also introducing new characters who are, again, not to sound dramatic on main, a big flippin’ deal in the series.

Like, have you ever had a manga you read and you get to a character that makes you go, “I cannot WAIT for the anime-only crowd to meet you!” That’s this arc for me.

All and all, Gojo’s past would be a phenomenal start to the second season, and I hope that’s where we’re headed. At the same time, if we skip to the arc that takes place afterward and save Gojo’s arc for later (a movie, like Jujutsu Kaisen 0, perhaps, since that’s also a flashback of sorts) then that would also make sense.

The arc after Gojo’s (The Shibuya Incident) is HUGE, taking up 58 chapters of the manga. That’s almost as many manga chapters as the first season (which covered 64 chapters of content). I wouldn’t be surprised if season 2 is mostly dedicated to The Shibuya Incident which is, at the moment, the biggest arc of the series. I don’t mean to sound dramatic for a third tie (I’m lying, I do), but this arc, um, changes everything.

Where does the movie tie in?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a prequel to the story that focuses on a different character (Yuta Okkotsu) who you hear about in the anime, but never meet. That being said, if we were to make some sort of Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, the movie would take place after Gojo’s arc since Gojo’s arc is him in high school and the movie is him as a teacher.

I haven’t seen the movie yet since it’s only available in Japan, but if it follows the events of the manga, that means something major has been revealed about the series villain, Geto. This reveal will probably play into which arc happens next in the anime (between Gojo’s arc or The Shibuya Incident).

If or when we do get a second season (leaning toward when here), I don’t expect to see it until the later months. I don’t expect to get it until fall 2022 at the earliest, or even winter going into 2023. That being said, I absolutely believe that they are going to do more with this series and are, perhaps, finalizing plans on how many episodes they should do and what story arcs they should cover.

Are you excited for a second season of Jujutsu Kaisen?

(Image: Gege Akutami/MAPPA/Toho)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]