Jingle Ball tickets and lineups for 2024 concerts in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more

It’s that time of year again—Jingle Ball time! The Jingle Ball Tour is back for its 28th year, and each city has an incredible lineup. The tour started in Fort Worth, Dallas, at Dickies Arena on December 3 and will run through December 21, ending its run in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale area in Florida. Let’s take a look at the lineup and ticket prices for each city.

Recommended Videos

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Jingle Ball 2024 on StubHub.

Jingle Ball Los Angeles Tickets and Lineup 2024

The Jingle Ball tour will be in Los Angeles, CA, on December 6 at the Intuit Dome, which can hold up to 18,000 people. SZA is returning to the stage once again to headline the holiday concert, and tickets are still available on StubHub with prices starting at just $35. However, if you’d like to get a close view, tickets sell for upwards of $800 on the floor.

BUY NOW: Tickets for Jingle Ball Los Angeles 2024

Los Angeles Lineup

SZA

Tate McRae

Meghan Trainor

Kane Brown

Benson Boone

Madison Beer

Shaboozey

T-Pain

Paris Hilton

NCT Dream

Jingle Ball Chicago Tickets and Lineup 2024

Next up on the list of tour stops is the Windy City. Jingle Ball will be stopping in Chicago on December 9, playing at the Allstate Arena, which holds up to 18,500 people. Tickets are starting at just $39 in the 200 level of the arena.

BUY NOW: Tickets for Jingle Ball Chicago 2024

Chicago Lineup

Jack Harlow

Teddy Swims

Jason Derulo

Benson Boone

Madison Beer

Saweetie

NCT Dream

Wonho

Jingle Ball New York City Tickets and Lineup 2024

On December 13, Jingle Ball will return to Madison Square Garden where it all started in 1996. Radio station Z100 first introduced the holiday concert more than 20 years ago, where the year’s top artists performed for their beloved fans, and now, the show tours all over the country. Since the NYC show is in higher demand, prices are much higher than any other show. Right now, the cheapest tickets are selling for $357.

BUY NOW: Tickets for Jingle Ball New York City 2024

New York City Lineup

Katy Perry

Twenty One Pilots

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Meghan Trainor

The Kid LAROI

Benson Boone

Madison Beer

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

NCT Dream

Jingle Ball Boston Tickets and Lineup 2024

Jingle Ball will be making a pit stop in Boston on December 15, playing at the TD Garden Arena. Tickets are currently selling on StubHub for $240. However, if you’d like to sit on the floor, you must be willing to pay upwards of $653.

BUY NOW: Tickets for Jingle Ball Boston 2024

Boston Lineup

Twenty One Pilots

Tate McRae

Meghan Trainor

The Kid LAROI

Kesha

Benson Boone

KATSEYE

Jingle Ball Philadelphia Tickets and Lineup 2024

December 16 marks the Philadelphia Jingle Ball tour stop at the Wells Fargo Center, which holds up to 21,000 people. Tickets are currently being sold for $226 in the 200 section of the arena.

BUY NOW: Tickets for Jingle Ball Philadelphia 2024

Philadelphia Lineup

Katy Perry

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Meghan Trainor

Jason Derulo

Gracie Abrams

Dasha

Jingle Ball Washington, D.C. Tickets and Lineup 2024

Jingle Ball will be in Washington, D.C. on December 17 at 7:30 PM. The show will be located at the Capital One Arena and tickets are currently starting at $176.

BUY NOW: Tickets for Jingle Ball Washington, D.C. 2024

Washington, D.C. Lineup

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Meghan Trainor

The Kid LAROI

Kesha

Jason Derulo

Gracie Abrams

Dasha

Isabel LaRosa

P1Harmony

Jingle Ball Atlanta Tickets and Lineup 2024

Jingle Ball will make its way to Atlanta on December 19, playing at the State Farm Arena, which holds up to 16,888 people. The cheapest tickets are currently being sold for $29. However, if you’d like to sit on the floor, tickets are being sold for over $200.

BUY NOW: Tickets for Jingle Ball Atlanta 2024

Atlanta Lineup

Sexyy Red

Tip “T.I.” Harris

T-Pain

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Khalid

Tinashe

Jingle Ball Miami Tickets and Lineup 2024

The last stop on the Jingle Ball tour will be on December 21 in Miami, Florida at the Kaseya Center. Ticket prices start at $18. However, if you’d like to get a closer look, you’ll have to pay over $100 for floor seats.

BUY NOW: Tickets for Jingle Ball Miami 2024

Miami Lineup

Camila Cabello

The Kid LAROI

Benson Boone

Jason Derulo

Saweetie

Khalid

Tinashe

T-Pain

Isabel LaRosa

Wonho

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy