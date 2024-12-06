Jingle Ball tickets and lineups for 2024 concerts in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more

It’s that time of year again—Jingle Ball time! The Jingle Ball Tour is back for its 28th year, and each city has an incredible lineup. The tour started in Fort Worth, Dallas, at Dickies Arena on December 3 and will run through December 21, ending its run in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale area in Florida. Let’s take a look at the lineup and ticket prices for each city.
Jingle Ball Los Angeles Tickets and Lineup 2024
The Jingle Ball tour will be in Los Angeles, CA, on December 6 at the Intuit Dome, which can hold up to 18,000 people. SZA is returning to the stage once again to headline the holiday concert, and tickets are still available on StubHub with prices starting at just $35. However, if you’d like to get a close view, tickets sell for upwards of $800 on the floor.
Los Angeles Lineup
- SZA
- Tate McRae
- Meghan Trainor
- Kane Brown
- Benson Boone
- Madison Beer
- Shaboozey
- T-Pain
- Paris Hilton
- NCT Dream
Jingle Ball Chicago Tickets and Lineup 2024
Next up on the list of tour stops is the Windy City. Jingle Ball will be stopping in Chicago on December 9, playing at the Allstate Arena, which holds up to 18,500 people. Tickets are starting at just $39 in the 200 level of the arena.
Chicago Lineup
- Jack Harlow
- Teddy Swims
- Jason Derulo
- Benson Boone
- Madison Beer
- Saweetie
- NCT Dream
- Wonho
Jingle Ball New York City Tickets and Lineup 2024
On December 13, Jingle Ball will return to Madison Square Garden where it all started in 1996. Radio station Z100 first introduced the holiday concert more than 20 years ago, where the year’s top artists performed for their beloved fans, and now, the show tours all over the country. Since the NYC show is in higher demand, prices are much higher than any other show. Right now, the cheapest tickets are selling for $357.
New York City Lineup
- Katy Perry
- Twenty One Pilots
- Tate McRae
- Teddy Swims
- Meghan Trainor
- The Kid LAROI
- Benson Boone
- Madison Beer
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- NCT Dream
Jingle Ball Boston Tickets and Lineup 2024
Jingle Ball will be making a pit stop in Boston on December 15, playing at the TD Garden Arena. Tickets are currently selling on StubHub for $240. However, if you’d like to sit on the floor, you must be willing to pay upwards of $653.
Boston Lineup
- Twenty One Pilots
- Tate McRae
- Meghan Trainor
- The Kid LAROI
- Kesha
- Benson Boone
- KATSEYE
Jingle Ball Philadelphia Tickets and Lineup 2024
December 16 marks the Philadelphia Jingle Ball tour stop at the Wells Fargo Center, which holds up to 21,000 people. Tickets are currently being sold for $226 in the 200 section of the arena.
Philadelphia Lineup
- Katy Perry
- Tate McRae
- Teddy Swims
- Meghan Trainor
- Jason Derulo
- Gracie Abrams
- Dasha
Jingle Ball Washington, D.C. Tickets and Lineup 2024
Jingle Ball will be in Washington, D.C. on December 17 at 7:30 PM. The show will be located at the Capital One Arena and tickets are currently starting at $176.
Washington, D.C. Lineup
- Tate McRae
- Teddy Swims
- Meghan Trainor
- The Kid LAROI
- Kesha
- Jason Derulo
- Gracie Abrams
- Dasha
- Isabel LaRosa
- P1Harmony
Jingle Ball Atlanta Tickets and Lineup 2024
Jingle Ball will make its way to Atlanta on December 19, playing at the State Farm Arena, which holds up to 16,888 people. The cheapest tickets are currently being sold for $29. However, if you’d like to sit on the floor, tickets are being sold for over $200.
Atlanta Lineup
- Sexyy Red
- Tip “T.I.” Harris
- T-Pain
- Saweetie
- The Kid LAROI
- Khalid
- Tinashe
Jingle Ball Miami Tickets and Lineup 2024
The last stop on the Jingle Ball tour will be on December 21 in Miami, Florida at the Kaseya Center. Ticket prices start at $18. However, if you’d like to get a closer look, you’ll have to pay over $100 for floor seats.
Miami Lineup
- Camila Cabello
- The Kid LAROI
- Benson Boone
- Jason Derulo
- Saweetie
- Khalid
- Tinashe
- T-Pain
- Isabel LaRosa
- Wonho
Published: Dec 6, 2024 05:17 am