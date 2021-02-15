We Need to Talk About Jamie Dornan in Barb And Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Jamie Dornan is an interesting human being because he can go from Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey series to playing the perfect himbo in Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. And so, let’s talk about Edgar, a man who just wants love.

**Spoilers for Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar lie within**

Edgar shows up in the beginning of the movie as the spy/hitman/love interest for Kristen Wiig’s Sharon Gordon Fisherman. She has a rare skin condition that basically makes her white as can be, and if she goes in the sun, she’ll die. But Edgar loves her and wants nothing more than to be an “official” couple.

That’s his entire motivation throughout this entire movie. He doesn’t want sex or affection, necessarily. He just wants to be “official,” and it is so cute you almost forget his overall plan is to murder the entire town of Vista Del Mar with killer bugs for Sharon.

But the reason everyone is obsessed with Dornan’s portrayal isn’t because Edgar is some award-worthy character. No, it’s that Dornan fully embraced the absurdity of it and seems to be having the most fun, and that’s what these movies need. Wiig’s Star (yes, Wiig plays two roles in the movie) paired with Annie Mumolo’s Barb is a quirky kind of energy that cannot be topped, but Jamie Dornan rolls up as the perfect himbo singing about his prayer to some seagulls, and I truly felt my soul leave my body.

At one point in the movie, Edgar is conflicted over following through on Sharon’s evil plan, after she yells at him for losing a microchip when he gets high with Barb and Star. So, he performs “Edgar’s Prayer,” singing to the seagulls and saying, “Seagulls in a group, can you hear my prayer?”

The song is truly something I want to perform at karaoke. I want it played at my wedding. I want to live inside Jamie Dornan’s performance. Someone send help.

You can hear the full song here but please go experience it by watching Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Twitter is obsessed with him too because, look, who doesn’t love a good himbo?

is it too late to submit Jamie Dornan for an Oscar pic.twitter.com/okU0DeJvPN — 🍍francesca🍍 (@francescaaahhhh) February 14, 2021

Good evening to Jamie Dornan and his assortment of tropical shirts in BARB & STAR pic.twitter.com/zPhbpGWQR3 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 14, 2021

Jamie Dornan is sexier in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar than he is in all three 50 Shades movies — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 15, 2021

I never got “50 shades of grey”, but NOW I see why Jamie Dornan can get it!!! #BarbAndStarGoToVistaDelMar — Naomi Ekperigin (@Blacktress) February 15, 2021

Please, I beg of you: Less talk about the new Chait column, more talk about Jamie Dornan’s musical number in BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 12, 2021

Tomorrow you can see the pure unicorn joy that is @BarbAndStar – and see Jamie Dornan in the role he was born to play, singing, dancing, and being hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ucW6IEka1n — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) February 12, 2021

I only want good things for Jamie Dornan pic.twitter.com/xV7imDKMyk — alex (@alex_abads) February 15, 2021

I just want Jamie Dornan as Edgar to find love and be an official couple with someone, and that’s my takeaway. I would die for Edgar, a man tricked into almost murdering a bunch of people for love.

