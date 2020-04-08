James Gunn Teases Rocket Raccoon’s Future During ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party

Very few people love Rocket Raccoon as much as I do. I’m just being honest. So, when ComicBook.com brought Guardians of the Galaxy to us all through their Quarantine Watch Party, I was ready and willing to thrive watching my favorite weapon meet his found family. A character who is often seen as a joke, there is something about him that I cling to and love, and honestly, James Gunn seems to feel the same way.

During last night’s #QuarantineWatchParty, hosted by ComicBook.com‘s Brandon “BD” Davis, we got a lot of new information about a favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, joined the party, and when one Twitter user asked about Rocket’s origin story, Gunn at this to say:

I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future – and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/WLqoiG7Wzg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

That delights me to no end. The thing about Rocket Raccoon as a character is that he’s more complex, and has a richer backstory, than many of the main heroes we get to learn about time and time again. A creature who was made and hates the fact that he was created in the first place, Rocket is probably one of the more tragic characters in the canon—not because tragedy has continually happened to him (like how it is for characters like Peter Parker), but rather, because he never asked to be made and yet has to deal with everyone calling him names (especially in the first Guardians of the Galaxy).

But all that being said, we still don’t know that much about him other than he was created, met Groot, and traveled with him until he met Quill, Gamora, and Drax. Gunn has talked about how Rocket’s story will be stronger in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but hearing it again, and knowing that he takes Rocket Raccoon seriously, gives me so much hope for Vol. 3.

It also helps that Gunn continued to tweet about Rocket and how much he loves him.

Rocket talking about being torn apart still makes me teary eyed. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Even making me cry (again) by pointing out that Rocket never really knew what it was like to be loved or feel a tender touch.

My favorite moment in the movie. I cry every time I see it (I’m teary now). It’s probably the first time Rocket has ever experienced physical tenderness in his life and the way he sinks into and accepts it kills me and makes me love Drax. #QuarantineWatchParty #gotg pic.twitter.com/w5HyQ23WQm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Don’t mind me, just crying about Rocket Raccoon again.

Luckily, ComicBook.com continues to give us wonderful watch parties like this one. Eventually, we’ll get to all watch Infinity War and Endgame together, and I can’t wait to see what new information we learn about our favorite characters!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

