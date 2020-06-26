Ivanka Trump Praises “Skills-Based Hiring” as the Entire Internet Dies of Laughter

The White House released a video statement Friday praising Donald Trump for signing an executive order designed “to transform the federal hiring process.” The order, they say, would “replace one-size-fits-all, degree-based hiring with skills-based hiring.”

And the person the administration chose to be the spokesperson for “skills-based hiring” was … Ivanka Trump.

Today, President @realDonaldTrump will sign an executive order to transform the federal hiring process—and replace one-size-fits-all, degree-based hiring with skills-based hiring. More from @IvankaTrump: pic.twitter.com/W8xhiyCRBy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2020

They’re trolling us, right? They have to know how ridiculous it is to have one of the least qualified and yet most powerful people in the country to talk about how great it is to hire based on skills and merit.

I’m not sure Ivanka Trump is the best spokesperson for “skills-based hiring” https://t.co/a4G5s9dOtC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2020

Skills based hiring? SKILLS BASED HIRING! pic.twitter.com/U2qYtzz7Jb — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 26, 2020

Hiring based on skill? Ivanka better pack her things. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 26, 2020

Local heiress whose success is built on two generations of nepotism wants to make everyone else demonstrate their skills before we admit them to a pandemic-ravaged failed state pic.twitter.com/r7BdWzFlol — Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) June 26, 2020

Thanks to the White House’s video, “Nepotism Barbie” is trending and while visually accurate, it’s a term I’m not crazy about because the “Barbie” moniker comes with an implication that her appearance invalidates her opinions. And let’s be clear, Ivanka Trump isn’t useless because of the way she looks. She’s useless because she’s an unqualified, nepotistic leech who used her feminist-lite persona to soften her father’s image while doing absolutely nothing for women or anyone else except herself and her immediate family.

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

