Ivanka Trump Tweets She’s “En Route to the Hague!” and Please Just Let Us Have This

Following her UK trip where she got to play both princess and diplomat, Ivanka Trump is headed to the Netherlands. She’s likely referring to her participation in the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit, but that wasn’t how she phrased it.

En route to The Hague! 🇺🇸🇳🇱#GES2019 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019

For the unfamiliar, the city of The Hague is home to and often used synonymously with the U.N.’s International Court of Justice as well as the International Criminal Court, where, among other things, war crimes and crimes against humanity are tried.

As you might image, Twitter had some thoughts.

Walked straight into that one 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/Nm2N8lRmqL — Hyder Abbasi (@HyderAbbasi) June 5, 2019

Deservedly so. — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) June 5, 2019

Oh you tease. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 5, 2019

Tweets from a future timeline https://t.co/7yDwoXckdP — John Maguire (@JMaguireCritic) June 5, 2019

Okay, no, obviously Ivanka Trump isn’t standing trial (any time soon) and the U.S. doesn’t recognize the authority of the ICC criminal court anyway but none of that is the point. The point is, let us dream.

Because honestly, she and her whole family deserve an extended stay there.

Send the entire administration to The Hague because crimes against children. https://t.co/msmd89Og0F — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 4, 2019

Ivanka Trump is either amazingly obtuse or she’s stealthily trolling us. I don’t really care which it is because my opinion remains the same. In the words of someone close to her,

(image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—